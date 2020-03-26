As we have seen before, your profiles on social networks are important because they serve as presentation letter personal for everyone. So what you post or write on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. it is important. And the more the more followers you have.

Hence, as you do with your phone or computer, you should spend a few minutes checking that your Instagram account is protected from possible attacks or access attempts without your permission. It is not time consuming and will prevent long term problems.

Instagram is one of the most popular social networks, and although your account does not have thousands of followers, it can be used to spread spam, links with malware or to harass or disturb other users by posing as you.

Let’s see what you can do to prevent them from accessing your Instagram account.

Passwords and sessions

The main security method What prevents third parties from entering your Instagram profile is the password. We do not dedicate enough importance to it since sometimes we prioritize that it is easy to remember that it is safe.

The password should be difficult to discover and you should not use it in other accounts or online services. Nowadays you can use tools like Dashlane or Lastpass to save your keys and passwords safely.

But having a good password is not enough. Some time ago, Google, Microsoft, Apple or Facebook itself has introduced an additional method of security that makes it more difficult for those who try to usurp online accounts: the two-step authentication or two-step verification. Activating this option, in addition to the password, when you log in you will be asked for a code that you will receive either by SMS or by specialized applications.

To activate it, you must go to your Instagram profile, from the Web or from mobile applications. In settings, go to Privacy and Security and then in Two-Factor Authentication. You can choose between a text message to your mobile phone or use an authentication app.

Account activity

Along with these two security measures, Instagram itself alerts you every time you log in to a new browser or device. You will receive an email message indicating the date, operating system, browser and city where the login was made.

On the other hand, you can check your activity on Instagram yourself. From this link or from your account settings, within the section Login Activity, you will see a history of the times you have logged in or accessed Instagram. As indicated by the day, time, device and position on the map, it will help you detect intruders.

Another section of the Instagram settings that you need to look at from time to time is the one that corresponds to applications or web pages to which you gave permission to use your Instagram account. In principle it should not be a problem, but if you think that someone has accessed your account without permission, you may have inadvertently given permission to a malicious app. From this link you can see those apps and revoke your permission if you consider it convenient.

Detecting intruders

If someone has entered your Instagram account without permission, you will notice by the trail they have left. As we saw before, you can control logins. In the worst case, you will see that there are publications that are not yours, private messages that you did not write, changes in your profile description or it is even possible that your email address associated with Instagram or your password have changed.

In these cases, the main solution is to change the password. From this link you can indicate your old password and change it for another. So you will regain control from your Instagram account.

If you cannot access your account because the password has been changed, you must access the official app and indicate that you have forgotten the password (on iPhone) or that you need help (on Android). In both cases you must choose the option Do you need more help? and follow the instructions. Among other things, you will have to provide proof that the account is yours. Instagram will tell you what to do next.

👇 More in Explica.co