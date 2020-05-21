         How to improve the security of our Mac through the System Firewall

All Mac models for quite a few years come with a feature little known and tremendously useful: the firewall. With this tool we can restrict which apps on our computer receive network connections, an access of vital importance if we talk about security.

Speaking of firewalls, there are third-party solutions that offer us much more functions than the system firewall, however, in this article we will only talk about the integrated firewall, since it is present in all our computers. without having to choose, buy or install anything.

By the way, before going into the matter, a firewall, which we translate as “firewalls”, is software that deals with managing the network connections of an operating system. With this software we can establish rules for connections, ports, applications, protocols, etc.

How to activate and configure the firewall

First we will activate the firewall that, in some models, can come disabled by default. The steps are the following:

In the Apple menu () we choose System Preferences.

We enter Security.

We enter the Firewall tab.

We touch Activate firewall.

Now that we have the firewall activated, we will configure it to offer us the best possible protection. We touch Firewall Options and we see a series of options, let’s see what they mean and the recommended settings:

Block all incoming connections (Disabled): As its name suggests, with this option we block all incoming connections except those essential to have an internet connection. Activating this option causes the computer to operate at a minimum, so we recommend leaving it disabled.

[Lista de aplicaciones y conexiones]: In this section we see all the “exceptions” that we have granted to the firewall. They can be to allow access or to deny it. The recommendation with this section is that we select any app or service that we do not recognize the name and touch the “-” that appears below to delete it. If the app really needs the connection, it will ask us for permission again.

Automatically allow embedded software to receive incoming connections (On): It tells the firewall that all the apps and services that come with the computer, that is, those that Apple has created, can receive connections without having to ask us. We activate this option to allow apps like Music, TV, the App Store, or Mail, to name a few examples, to work properly without requiring our permission.

Automatically allow downloaded signed software to receive incoming connections (Disabled): With this option we would give access to the network to any downloaded app, as long as it is signed. We have already seen in the past that the signature process, although useful, is not infallible either, so we will deactivate this option and grant permissions manually.

Activate undercover mode (On): Instructs the Mac to ignore or not accept requests for access to the computer from the network, from a simple Ping to accesses of other types. We will activate this setting, especially if we use our computer connected to the work or university network.

Easy, right? With these simple steps we will have successfully increased the security of our computer without reducing any functionality.

