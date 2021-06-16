How to improve the design of hospitals?

Shutterstock / Atapialopez28 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/njh0o6SIDnLGqVJfcKQlrA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzNi42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/TyDbAapbPXGjeNb0CWTJfQ–~B/aD05NTU7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/c7b9cb6726b2b6a201c621c72e8f31cc” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/njh0o6SIDnLGqVJfcKQlrA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzNi42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/TyDbAapbPXGjeNb0CWTJfQ–~B/aD05NTU7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/c7b9cb6726b2b6a201c621c72e8f31cc”/>

Outdated spaces, corridors reduced to a minimum and entrances where contagious patients have been mixed with healthy people. The current pandemic produced by COVID-19 has highlighted the delicate balance in which many hospitals were maintained, buildings that have become a source of contagion for many or the last hope for the sickest.

It was the year 2019 when, apart from this unfortunate news but aware of its fragility, a group of scientists from the Polytechnic University of Madrid, the Carlos III Health Institute and the Politecnico di Milano decided to find out how hospitals are built and how we could improve them.

Where do you learn to design hospitals?

We place the study in Spain and Italy because they are two countries with a very old population. Both have public health systems, with a similar health expenditure and quite old hospitals.

We divide the study into two parts. First, we analyzed where hospital design could be studied. We chose the five highest rated architecture schools according to an international ranking and reviewed their titles. We also search online to include the offer of other centers. Second, we asked Spanish and Italian companies that designed hospitals.

We found that for the 2019-2020 academic year there were two unofficial master’s degrees and a professional course on hospitals in Spain. And nothing more.

As for the Spanish design companies, they were made up of teams of less than ten people. They used to have many years of hospital design experience, but they also designed homes, offices, and businesses. And among its employees there were no personnel with medical or nursing experience.

Among those surveyed in Spain, only 48% had taken a course on hospital architecture. Because the course offerings were so low, most designers learned from their own experience. To improve their knowledge, they attended conferences or joined associations.

Read more

Before starting a new design, Spanish architects used different sources of information. The most common were guides, regulations, and visits to other hospitals. On the contrary, scientific articles were rarely used.

Evidence-based design process

The evidence-based design process consists of using research both to inform a priori and to evaluate design decisions afterwards. Its objective is to demonstrate the influence of architecture on people’s health.

This process arose at the end of the 20th century in North America, as a result of a study that showed that, comparing two groups of patients with similar conditions, those who had a hospital room with a view of nature recovered earlier than those in front of them. the window they saw a brick wall.

More than half of the Spanish companies were unaware of this design process. Furthermore, only 20% of them evaluated the hospitals in use. To top it all, these evaluations focused on aspects of energy consumption, and not on people’s satisfaction or clinical outcomes.

Italy 1 – Spain 0

Comparing between countries, the Italian results showed a higher level of maturity in the sector. In Italy there were more hospital design courses available (five in Italy versus two in Spain), the companies were made up of teams of up to fifty people and had more years of experience.

There were also more respondents with training in hospital architecture (Italy 60% – Spain 48%). Regarding the evidence-based design process, three out of four companies knew about it and more than half evaluated their designs once occupied (Italy 65% ​​- Spain 21%).

In the wake of the coronavirus, the same team of Italian researchers has published another study in which they identify ten hospital strategies to deal with infectious diseases. These strategies are organized into two groups: one for new designs and one for operating hospitals.

Strategies for a new design include the selection of the site for future expansions and the use of horizontal volumes to better control infectious outbreaks. Other aspects include the flexibility of the building to respond to a drastic change in needs and the separation of circulations so as not to mix staff with potential contagious patients.

In reference to the hospitals in use, they emphasize networking with primary care, preventive medicine and health promotion, as well as ventilation systems with outside air, the selection of easy-to-clean materials or the use of digital technologies to care for patients at home.

And now that?

Both the impact of the pandemic and our initial study have highlighted the need to improve hospital design. Outdated buildings, coupled with a lack of training for designers, could stunt innovation in the field of medicine.

To remedy it, it would be necessary to support multidisciplinary teams made up of health workers and architects and promote research in this field. The work of these teams would be useful both for teaching and for professional practice.

In this way we would be able to generate a positive impact on health care and support an essential sector in emergency situations.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Laura Cambra Rufino receives funds from “Aid for the training of university teachers” Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports (FPU15 / 02660).