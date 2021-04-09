How to improve lumbago?

We understand how lumbago that localized pain in the upper or lower back, near the buttocks, and that can extend to the English area, to the legs and even to the foot. As they assure from Medline Plus, those who suffer from lumbago “may also present stiffness in the back, decreased movement of the lumbar region and difficulty standing up straight.” Acute low back pain usually lasts for a few days before disappearing naturally, but sometimes can go on for weeks. In these cases we must consult a specialist.

Because the causes of low back pain can be very different. According to the specialists of the publication on Health Medical Writing, they can range from pain in the spine to congenital anomalies of the lumbar spine and through trauma, mechanical problems of the spine such as degeneration of the intervertebral disc or herniated disc, degenerative diseases such as lumbar canal stenosis, poor posture, nerve root impingement, rheumatological diseases or problems in the structures of the thorax, abdomen or pelvis. We must always rule out serious causes.

But, as we pointed out before, in most cases it is a temporary pain caused mainly by bad posture. And there are techniques that we can implement to alleviate it. In On Health, a health and wellness magazine, they have made a list of the most recommended techniques. “With your doctor’s approval, adding these movements to your exercise routine may release him from his annoying pain daily “, they point from the middle. And one of the most important is the exercise of partial contraction of the abdomen. When doing it”we strengthen the lumbar area and the muscles related to the stomach“.

It is important to stay with the concept of “partial abs” since full abs are not at all advisable for this purpose. “Not only are they a poor choice for the core force, they are put pressure on the spinal discs, which can cause injuries by increasing low back pain. “On the other hand, we also have at our disposal hamstring stretches, very useful to relieve lumbago. In the words of On Health, “they stretch and relieve the back of the leg, where several of the muscles that support the work of the lower spine are found.”

In addition, it is also highly recommended sit on the wall. And for this we only have to support our back on it and flex our legs as if we were sitting on a chair. Other exercises that can help us a lot are up back extensions, knee to chest, pelvic tilt and glute bridges. As for aerobic workouts, these experts recommend opting for swimming, since “when swimming, the water supports the weight of your body, giving your back a rest”, and Pilates, although the latter is professionally oriented.