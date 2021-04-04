How to improve download speed without spending money

Download speed is a complicated topic. As many of our readers will already know, having a high-speed Internet connection does not guarantee that we will be able to download everything we always want at the speed announced by the manufacturer, in fact, in many cases, it can set minimum Lowest Guarantees, so watch out for the fine print.

The central pillar, the base that will determine the download speed that we are going to enjoy, will be marked by the connection that we have contracted. From there, a series of elements emerge that are necessary to connect to the Internet, and that may negatively affect download speed. For example, using a high-performance Internet connection is useless if our router is unable to take advantage of it, or if we place the router so far from connected devices that the Wi-Fi arrives with minimal intensity.

I am aware that many of you are concerned about the issue, and that is why I want to share with you this article, where we are going to see you a series of simple recommendations, but effective, to improve your download speed without having to spend money. Make yourself comfortable, let’s get started.

Download speed: what minimum should I have and how can I improve it

Download speed is a value that indicates to what Mbps rate (megabits per second) you can download a certain element from the Internet (games, multimedia content, etc.). For example, if you have a download speed of 100 Mbps, a friend of yours has a speed of 300 Mbps and you start downloading a game, it will take three times less than you to download it.

Although games, and other heavy files, are the ones that benefit the most from a high download speed, this is also very important to enjoy high resolution multimedia content without interruptions, and without loss of quality. Currently, having a download speed of 25 Mbps is considered a “good” level, although it may not be enough for everyone, as we saw in this article.

Before you start worrying about your download speed, be aware of the limitations of the rate you have contracted. If you pay for a 10 Mbps connection you cannot expect speeds higher than that figure, your only option will be to contract a rate with a higher speed, which will entail the payment of a higher rate. On the other hand, if you have contracted, for example, a 100 Mbps connection and only downloads at 10 Mbps, these tips will help you:

Restart the router and the PC, or the device from which you are downloading. It works surprisingly well, as it helps to resolve errors that have been blocked and that are consuming bandwidth.

Look for intruders on your Wi-Fi network, change the password if you suspect that you have suffered an intrusion, and hide the network name if you consider it necessary.

Close downloads and apps in the background, since these consume bandwidth and reduce the download speed of those that you have in the foreground. Keeping only one download active at a time is also a good idea.

Temporarily disconnect other devices that may be consuming bandwidth.

Try your heaviest downloads to a wired connection. Wi-Fi connections lose speed with distance, obstacles and interference, and in most cases they do not reach the maximum potential of a high-performance connection even when we are glued to the router.

Clear browser caches It can also help us improve download speed, and in just a few seconds.

Update the router and make sure that you are using an optimal configuration, both in terms of Wi-Fi and cabling standards (Wi-Fi 5 and a Gigabit Ethernet cable, for example).

Change the position of the router It can help you improve the range and the quality of the signal when you connect via Wi-Fi, and this will be noticeable in the download speed. Router misplacement is also one of the most common causes of major Wi-Fi connection problems.

