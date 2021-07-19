How to improve connectivity in residential neighborhoods? | News | Connectivity

How to improve connectivity in residential neighborhoods?

Given the increase in residential demand for more robust telecommunications services capable of offering more speed and stability, the opticalization of network infrastructures it is positioned as an effective, efficient and necessary alternative.

The use ofoptical fiberGiven its characteristics, it provides many advantages, including high capacity, reach and reduction in the volume of infrastructure used. As a result, network administrators can more easily monitor data, reducing maintenance, operating and electricity costs.

High precision cables, accessories and connectors have been developed that facilitate the deployment of higher speed and width of web

For these cases, they have been developed high precision cables, accessories and connectors, so that they are mounted on the ground, with agility and performance guarantee. These products are constantly evolving and can be applied in various network topologies, to facilitate the deployment of more speed and bandwidth, by telecommunications service operators oriented to residential connectivity services.

Optical solutions provide the best cost / benefit ratio in any network architecture

In this way, and in comparison with other technologies, optical solutions provide the best cost / benefit ratio in any network architecture (centralized, convergent and distributed), either by fusion, connectorized or even pre-connected, meeting the requirements of telecommunications operators, Internet Service Providers (ISP), construction companies and operators of high-standard horizontal and vertical condominiums, using topologies such as Fiber- To-The- Apartment and Fiber-To-The-Home.