How to impress with cheap wine at a dinner party, according to science

Is the best wine the most expensive? Although it may seem that it is, science has just shown that it is enough to pass off cheap wine for expensive so that it is more appreciated by those who drink it.

As Science Alert reports, the experiment was carried out during a public event in the University of Basel in Switzerland. To entertain the visitors, the psychology department contributed with a wine tasting.

The event attracted 140 participants throughout the day and consisted of a 15-minute wine tasting session. For each tasting, participants were given their own table and told not to communicate with other people also involved in the event, that way their opinions about the wine would not be influenced.

Then they were placed six small glasses of wine on each table, and the visitors were asked to taste each and every cup in a completely random specific sequence for each individual. After each sip, participants were asked to rinse their palate with a sip of water and rate the wine based on their taste and intensity.

Half of the glasses contained three different wines with no price information. The remaining cups contained three different wines of low, medium and high price with the retail label clearly visible.

In each case, one, two, or none of these price-tagged wines had been mislabeled. If they were mislabeled, the displayed price was four times greater or four times less than the actual cost.

When the price of the wine was hidden, the researchers found no difference in positive ratings, regardless of actual price.

On the other hand, when the price of wine was mislabeled and deceptively high, positive ratings also increased. For example, when low-cost wine was labeled to appear higher in price and exceed mid-price wine, participants tended to enjoy low-cost wine more.

“Thus, in the wine can be the truth, but your subjective experience may also be in the price“conclude the authors.

These results largely coincide with previous studies, which have found that manipulating wine prices can actually change the taste of wine while maintaining the intensity of the wine. relatively consistent with its price.