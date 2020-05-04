How to identify if you got the virus; reveal that the first symptoms come out on the skin | EFE

¿How to identify if you got coronavirus? They reveal that the first symptoms come out on the skin.

According to a ‘COVID Skin’ study by the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (AEDV), published in the British Journal of Dermatology, it ensures that there are at least five skin lesions associated with the virus.

The academics Alba Català Gonzalo, from the Dermatology and Venereology Service of the Plató Hospital in BarcelonaGregorio Carretero Hernández, from the Dermatology Service of the Hospital Universitario Gran Canaria Doctor Negrín from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Cristina Galván Casas, from the Dermatology Service of the Hospital Universitario de Móstoles in Madrid, have been the main investigators of this study in which have participated about 100 dermatologists from different hospitals and clinics in Spain.

The analysis of the 375 cases and the use of a consensus method have shown that you can set five patterns of skin manifestations: chilblain-like eruptions in acral areas (19%); vesicular eruptions (9%); urticarial lesions (19%); maculopapuleous eruptions (47%) and livedo-reticularis or necrosis (6%).

Each of these patterns has been associated with specific patient characteristics, evolution and severity of the disease:

Acral rashes similar to chilblains (hands and feet):

They appeared as erythema or violaceous areas, vesicles, and pustules. They are frequently asymmetric. This type of injury was detected in 19% of cases, in younger patients, in the late stages of the coronavirus process, with a duration of 12.7 days and were associated with a less severe prognosis.

Vesicular eruptions:

Detected in 9% of cases, they have been seen mainly in the trunk. They consisted of small monomorphic vesicles (very similar lesions between them) unlike those that appear in chickenpox that are polymorphic.

Sometimes they settled on the extremities and could have hemorrhagic content, enlarge or spread. The study has shown that this type of manifestation is associated with intermediate severity. and it is more frequent in middle-aged patients. They usually last for about ten days and appear along with general symptoms, sometimes before them.

Urticarial lesions:

The third type of pattern, they have been registered in 19% of cases, they have been seen mainly on the trunk or scattered throughout the body, in some cases on the palms of the hands. Its average duration is 6.8 days.

They usually produce intense itching. This type of manifestation has been observed in more severe patients and they have appeared more frequently at the same time as other symptoms linked to the coronavirus.

Maculo-papules:

The most frequent manifestations were detected in 47% of cases, the table dermatologic is often similar to that of other viral infections. Sometimes you show specific patterns, such as the peri-follicular distribution, or similar to pityriasis rosea or erythema multiforme. They last 8 or 9 days on average. They have also been seen in more severe patients.

Finally, the lesions that target vascular obstruction, such as livedo-reticularis and necrosis:

They have been found in 6% of cases, have appeared in older and more severe patients (10% mortality was recorded in this group). The patients showed different degrees of involvement, including areas of acral or trunk ischemia.

However, the COVID-19 manifestations in this group were more variable, such as the case of transient reticular livedo in young patients with good evolution of the process.

“What we have seen, in addition to categorizing skin manifestations into five groups, is a disease gradient, from less severe in cases where there were pseudo-chilblains to more severe in patients with livedo-reticularis lesions, who presented more cases of pneumonia , hospital admissions and need for intensive care care, ”says Dr. Ignacio García-Doval, director of the AEDV Research Unit.

It should be borne in mind, clarifies the study, that it cannot be ruled out that there are other causes behind some of these skin manifestations, especially in the case of urticariform lesions or maculopapules, which could have other causes, such as reactions to any of the many drugs they have received.

The objective of this work was not to know the causes behind these manifestations, but to establish cutaneous semiology and analyze its diagnostic and prognostic value.

