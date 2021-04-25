How to identify fake Pfizer and Sputnik V vaccines marketed in Mexico

Spelling mistakes, unpackaged vials and conventional coolers: this is what fake vaccines are that are sold for a thousand dollars in Mexico.

On April 21, the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer released the identification of ‘suspicious doses’ of its COVID-19 vaccine in Mexico and Poland. This is the second known case of fake vaccines in national territory during the National Vaccination Campaign, after in mid-March, customs authorities confiscated 5,775 false doses of the Sputnik V vaccine inside a plane at the Campeche international airport.

Despite the fact that the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS) issued an alert about the falsification of the Pfizer vaccine in Nuevo León in mid-February, it was not until April that an independent investigation by Pfizer detailed that at least 80 people from the entity received this inoculation.

Authentic doses of Sputnik V differentiated according to their color. Photo: Patricio de Murphy / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

In coordination with local authorities, the pharmaceutical company analyzed the vials seized in Nuevo León and discovered that it was not the original vaccine, developed with messenger RNA technology that allows the creation of antibodies against COVID-19, but rather distilled water.

The fake vaccine was offered through the Internet and was applied in an establishment that posed as a clinic located in the municipality of San Nicolás de los Garza. Some of the people who received the injection of distilled water confirmed that each dose costs a thousand dollars, that is, almost 40 thousand Mexican pesos for receiving the complete schematic.

How do you know if a vaccine is fake?

In mid-March, the official Russian vaccine Sputnik V account on Twitter shared a series of images comparing the fake vaccine labels with the real ones. The most obvious differences are in misspellings in Russian, the misuse of the Cyrillic alphabet and above all, that each original vial is packed in an individual box:

A batch of fake Sputnik V vaccines was confiscated in Mexico. See this comparison of the genuine #SputnikV with a fake version.

The full story was published earlier today. pic.twitter.com/mO5UcotlLp – Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) March 18, 2021

However, there is an easier way to avoid fake vaccines: none of those developed approved in Mexico so far are sold to individuals, so all vaccines that are offered illegally outside the National Vaccination Program and are applied in different locations to those established by the federal and state governments, have a very high probability of being false.

The COFEPRIS explains in this regard that “any vaccine against COVID-19 that is for sale through internet pages, social networks, by telephone, pharmacies, hospitals and points of sale, constitutes fraud and a health risk because it is of doubtful origin ”.

