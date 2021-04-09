How to identify alopecia in dogs and know if it is part of a disease

Loss of fur on various parts of the body may indicate the alopecia in dogs, if large areas that do not have hair are detected or if a decrease in the amount of fur is noted.

Another way to detect hair loss in pets is if when passing the brush or stroking it, it falls out. Other skin lesions are associated with this problem, such as redness, pustules, and scabs. Next, we will indicate more details so that you know more about canine alopecia, which is classified into three types:

Types of alopecia

The focal alopecia is the one that affects one or at least two specific areas of the dog’s body. This is typical for dermatophyte infections and some types of scabies.

The multifocal It is the one that affects several areas that can be small or medium in size. This is caused by some types of scabies and also by Demodex.

The generalized alopecia it affects the whole body or a large part of it. It is produced by some diseases such as endocrine problems, follicular dysplasia and in cases of atopy in advanced stage.

It is important to observe any change in the coat of our pet. If you have lost hair in some areas or it falls excessively, it should be taken to the vet to determine the cause. Photo: Pixabay

How to make the diagnosis

While the diagnosis of alopecia in dogs is easy to do, sometimes it can be a bit complicated.

At the time of take him to the vet, it is important to have certain data, such as the moment when the dog began to lose hair, the way in which allopecic lesions are distributed; age is also important, as well as knowing if you are neutered or spayed.

It is also necessary to provide the deworming data, if it was done externally; the type of diet and if you have other symptoms, such as drinking and urinating more frequently.

Sometimes just observe the parts where fur is missing and see if it has scabs or any wounds. However, it is essential to take him to the vet for a more accurate diagnosis.

There are tests and techniques that are used for diagnosis, such as trichography. This consists of taking some samples of the animal’s fur to observe if there is presence of parasites or fungi.

Another test is to do a biopsy and take samples of the skin to determine what affects the pet, whether it is a parasite, fungus or other problems.

Diseases associated with alopecia

Alopecia may be a symptom of some disease that must be diagnosed to carry an adequate treatment. Endocrine diseases are the most common, such as Cushing’s syndrome or hypothyroidism.

Among the symptoms of these diseases are polydipsia and polyura, that is, drinking water and urinating excessively; If the loss of fur in the trunk area is added to these, then it is necessary to take the pet to the vet.

The pet feeding it is important for you to maintain your good health. That is why it is also important to monitor your diet or change it if necessary.

You may also like:

7 healthy snacks to reward your dog

Why it’s good to let your dog sleep with you, according to science