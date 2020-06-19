When you find out that a Unknown numberIt is very difficult to quell the doubt about who is behind or what is the reason for the call. It may be a business call; It may be that one of your contacts has changed their number, that it is simply a mistake or that the call hides an interesting purpose for you.

In any of these situations, there are ways to know who is behind that mysterious call. Most likely, that same number has called before you, someone else, so there are different websites and apps that are dedicated to identifying the issuer.

A strange number

If it is a “normal” number, It is very likely that you can call them back without any risk for you (excessive costs, scams …). However, if the number has extensions you do not know, it may hide special conditions, such as the Reverse charge or one subscription to messaging services.

In many cases, these services use the missed call method so that the receiver contacts them and bears the costs without them knowing it.

Before citing some websites that can help us identify the number, install the free application TrueCaller, It may be a good idea since it has a database of 3,000 million phone numbers.

Webs that will help you

If you have doubts about any number, there are some websites or applications that will help you out of uncertainty.

Spamlist

This website allows us to search for phone numbers for free and without registering. Placing the number in the search engine, you will know if there are complaints or records of it. In addition, it offers the option to report a number and specify what type of call was behind it. The website says that thanks to its system numerous scams have been identified.

Infotelephonic

This platform has a search engine to locate the hidden phone number that has called us. It accumulates a lot of information from multiple phones thanks to the participation and comments of its users, it is a most active website. Through three icons we know if it is a number ‘safe, neutral or toxic’.

Who calls me?

Its clear design allows searching a number simply and below are stories about scams and spam phones.

Who called?

This website to search for hidden numbers is available in Spanish, French, English and German.

Who Calls Me

This page in English allows us to make phone searches around the world. The operation is the same as the previous ones: the number in question is typed in a search engine and then all the available information appears.

In the event that none of the applications does not solve your doubts, the simplest is to directly put the number in Google. If it is a phone dedicated to spam, it is very likely that quickly identify it through the server.