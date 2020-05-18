When Charly Clive (Oxford, 25 years old) was diagnosed with a brain tumor five years ago, everything changed in her life. But this is not a story of pain. The appearance of that golf ball-sized lump was the start of a career in comedy. After the diagnosis, Clive, who was finishing his acting studies in New York, returned to his parents’ home in England. With them, her best friend, Ellen Robertson, also moved in. She had an idea: write humorous sketches about the situation they were going through. They christened the tumor as Britney and brought it to life in a play they wrote and performed together and premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It was a success. “Now when I look back, most of the traumatic memories of those days have been replaced by fun times,” Clive says by phone. After operations and radiotherapy, she is fully recovered.

The story does not end there. A couple of years ago, when Drama Republic, a British production company, was looking for the protagonist of her Channel 4 series project, Pure, a video of that work was found on the Internet. And so it was that an actress with no previous television experience and no representative became Marnie, the young woman with an obsessive-compulsive disorder who stars in this dramatic comedy (available on Filmin). “I would say that my tumor helped me when interpreting the character. I understood what it feels like when you have something that scares you in your brain. It makes Marnie and I have a secret bond, “says the actress.

Pure is based on the eponymous book by Rose Cartwright, in which she recounts her life with a OCD that, among other manifestations, bombards her with intrusive images of a sexual nature. What may sound like something fun is actually overwhelming and stressful for those who suffer it. In the series, Marnie decides to leave her town and family to try to find herself in London and to name what happens to her. Cartwright, co-writer on the series, and Clive worked together on the character. “One of the things he said to me is that when you have OCD, it’s important that you remind yourself that those are not your thoughts, they are not a representation of who you are as a person. I had to find a separation between those aspects that Marnie is fighting in her life in general and what she is fighting for OCD ”, says the actress.

Until he came across Pure, Clive, like many other people, only linked OCD to things like compulsive handwashing or obsession with order. The portrait that both the series and the book make of this mental disorder has been applauded by those who suffer it. “Some people have told me that they had not known how to tell their family and friends what they felt, and that by showing them the series they were able to express their feelings. We were very careful that the TOC reflection was as authentic as possible, we didn’t want to treat it offensively or make jokes at its expense, we wanted it to be informative and real. ”

For this, sex had to be present. And she does it from the first minutes, when in the middle of a family celebration, Marnie visualizes a crippling orgy in which everyone present participates. “When I read the script, I couldn’t believe we were going to do those things. But then on set it’s actually like a choreography. There is not much room for improvisation, which is a relief. Having never done TV, having so many sex scenes made me panic. Fortunately, after a couple of shots, it already seemed like one more thing. ”

Both her show Britney and Pure coincide in dealing with very serious matters from a humorous perspective. “A teacher told me that good comedy is just tragedy with a joke. The bulk of a comedy comes from telling a story that was not funny initially but turned into something fun. I think it is a mechanism to deal with it, “says the actress. “For some people, among whom I am, it is necessary to turn serious things into comics, whenever appropriate, to make them easier to digest. It makes them something to talk about without feeling too vulnerable. The relief you feel when you make a joke, or tell you about something serious, the tension that is released is very powerful and healing, “he adds.

Of a Mexican mother and an English father, Charly Clive highlights the position from which the English face transcendental events in their lives. “My parents have very different ways of handling stressful situations. The British side of my family tends to laugh from the beginning, while on the Mexican side, they start more serious and then the jokes appear, although both are very fun and very sociable cultures. I was raised in a very English environment, and in my family comedy is the way to deal with most of the important issues. Maybe it’s a nervous reaction, as if being able to make someone laugh at that, the matter was easier, “he reflects.

Now, Clive, who identifies herself more as a screenwriter than as an actress, is taking advantage of the quarantine to write a movie and make the show Britney serial. So maybe, soon, a brain tumor will be the protagonist of a series and the limits of humor on television will jump through the air again.

