How to hug cautiously during the pandemic, now that it is allowed

(CNN) – Human contact has returned – adapted to the pandemic, of course. And even if you’re not in a rush to shake hands again, you probably do need one thing: a hug.

Yes, we can hug again. Next week UK officials will give the green light to ‘hug with caution’. A curious proposal for the British, famous for being reserved, but a milestone that benefits both people who are already fully vaccinated and those who have not yet been vaccinated and missed physical contact during the covid-19 pandemic.

But what exactly the “cautious embrace” means, and who should maintain that caution is less clear. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States have not yet released any recommendations on hugs, we consulted with two doctors from that country who have closely followed the covid-19 pandemic since its inception – Dr. Leana Wen, analyst on CNN medical affairs; and Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University – on what they think a safe hug would look like.

If a person hasn’t been vaccinated and wants to hug someone, I think they should wear a mask, ”Schaffer said. “And it should be a brief hug.”

If, on the contrary, you are already vaccinated, you have fewer recommendations to follow when it comes to physical contact. Regardless, this is what the experts have to say about how to stay safe while hugging someone.

What does a “cautious hug” look like?

Doctors say that a “cautious hug” is brief, occurs on the outside, and does not include face-to-face contact. Anyone who is not vaccinated should be careful when hugging another person, and wear a mask while doing so.

While waiting their turn for the vaccine, children – those of the appropriate height – can hug their loved ones around the waist and should avoid kissing. “Keeping your face away from the person you’re hugging is key,” Schaffner said.

Unvaccinated teens probably don’t want to bend down to hug anyone, that is, they should wear a mask while turning their face away from the person they are hugging, he added.

Vaccinated people can hug with less precautions, doctors say

People who have completed their vaccination process are lucky: they can now hug each other without problems, both experts say.

“People who have completed their vaccination process can hug each other without restrictions, even in closed spaces and without masks,” says Wen, who is also a visiting professor of Health Policy and Management at the Milken Institute of Public Health at George Washington University.

And this applies to all vaccinated people. You can hug your parents and grandparents, as long as they are fully vaccinated, for as long as you want, but you can also hug an acquaintance or your partner, as long as you know that they are fully vaccinated. “This means that two weeks have passed since they received their second dose or the single dose, if the vaccine was the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” he said.

People who are already fully vaccinated can also enjoy long periods of physical contact. In Schaffner’s view, “two vaccinated people can sit on a couch together, shoulder to shoulder, enjoy some popcorn and be affectionate with each other.”

Wow.

This was unthinkable a few months ago.

And that’s just one of the benefits of vaccination, Wen said.

You’ve followed the social distancing rules for the past year, wearing the mask, and staying away from loved ones who don’t live at home. Now that you are fully vaccinated, you can hug and share food with your loved ones again.

The only exception here is if you want to hug someone who is immunosuppressed, or someone who, for whatever reason, cannot fully enjoy the immunization benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine. In that case, you should follow the “hug with caution” rules when you want to give them a squeeze, Wen and Schaffner said.

And if you are not ready to hug anyone yet, there is no problem. Until a few months ago, cuddling with someone was unthinkable, and this is a drastic change when you think about the way we’ve been living since March 2020. “Take post-vaccine life your way,” Wen said.

So if you’re comfortable, jump into bear hugs, or those weird “I don’t know if we should hug” hugs, or the ones that start off on a run and melt into the other person’s arms. Do it, as long as you don’t forget to be careful and prudent. If you’ve already done your part to stay safe, you’ve earned it.