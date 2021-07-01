How to highlight and pin SMS messages on Android

Google Messages now allows you to highlight messages and set conversations at the top of the app.

The updates Google’s SMS and MMS messaging manager do not stop. If yesterday we commented on the arrival of the folders to the Google messages application, today we bring another useful novelty, this time also, now available to all users.

We talk about the featured messages, a function already known in applications like WhatsApp but that nevertheless not many people use. With her, it is possible mark those messages that interest us to have them located in a separate folder.

Unlike WhatsApp, where we can only access starred messages from the app options, in Google Messages these will appear just below the search drawer, having them at hand with a single touch. Next, we will tell you how you can also highlight and save messages.

How to highlight and save SMS messages for later viewing

As in WhatsApp, to highlight a message we will only have to keep finger pressed until we open a little options list. From there, we can choose whether to copy or delete the message or, among other things, if we want to highlight it. To do this, we will only have to click on the star icon.

Once done, we will see next to the message a blue circle with a white star: that means that message has been saved as featured. We can remove the brand by accessing the message options or, easier, touching directly on the star itself.

In order to access the archive of highlighted messages, it will be as simple as clicking on the search bar of the messages application. Just below it, in addition to the classic string of recent contacts, we will see a row with various categories: links, places, videos, images and, right at the beginning, featured.

How to schedule the sending of messages in Google Messages

How to set SMS messages

The arrival of this update also includes the possibility of pin up or pin conversations at the top of the application, also in a very similar way to how it is done in WhatsApp.

To access this function, all you have to do is hold down the conversation you want to set until a small menu of options opens at the top of the app. We can delete the conversation, archive it, schedule a reminder or, if we click on the pin icon, set it at the top of the application.

We can fix a maximum of up to 3 conversations in order to have them more at hand within the app. In case of wanting unset them must follow the same process, this time unchecking the pin icon.

