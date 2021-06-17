How to hide your profile picture from a contact on WhatsApp | INSTAGRAM

In the famous WhatsApp chatting application there is no blacklist function where you can add contacts What do you want them to see? profile picture, However, there is a simple trick that allows you to do this and hide your profile picture from a specific contact to hide your identity in the application and be more secure.

The trick allows you to configure your profile photo so that the contacts that you select cannot observe it, it is important to mention that hiding your photo does not prevent the person from starting a conversation with you so it’s not the same as blocking someone.

The steps are very simple and are as follows:

You may also be interested: Learn about the new way they can scam you on WhatsApp

1.- Enter your contact list in your mobile. (not on Whatsapp)

2.- Find the contact that you don’t want to see your profile picture.

3.- Select it to have access to the contact information.

4.- Select the edit icon.

5.- Write at the beginning of the phone number # 31 # and save the changes.

And voila, it is not necessary to do anything else to hide the profile photo from a contact.

This will allow you to be able to chat with some people without them being able to see your contact photo both to be more secure and for greater privacy.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Since you are here we will share another trick with you, if you opened a WhatsApp message by mere chance, we will give you a method to be able to reverse that action and return to “unread”.

If you already have the latest version of WhatsApp, you may have noticed that a variety of functions have been added to it, such as being able to play an audio note at a higher speed: 1x, 1.5x and 2x.

In addition, as if that were not enough, it is also possible to activate the messages that self-destruct in about 7 days if they are not read.