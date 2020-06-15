Telegram It is the messaging network that recently reached 400 million active users per month and with multiple special functions. And although it does not exceed the popularity of platforms like WhatsApp, it is still one of the favorites.

However, contrary to WhatsApp, the application offers a security system highly advanced, where you can hide your name and phone number if you wish.

Also, to have a private conversation, there are secret chats, which will give you the possibility to time duration of any message.

This means that when you send or receive a text, you will have the ability to self-destruct thanks to its MTProto 2.0 encryption. And if what you want is to use the famous Stealth mode on Telegram Don’t despair! You can also configure the visibility of your status.

Therefore, in this post we will show you how to hide your status online and thus avoid discomfort while working or chatting with a specific group of people.

The only downside to applying the invisible mode, is that you will not be able to see the status of the rest of the users, much less the last connection time.

How to hide Telegram online status

Below we show you step by step how to activate stealth mode on Telegram, both mobile and PC.

From the phone

Open the app Telegram from the cellphone.

Click on the burger style menu, located in the upper left.

A menu of options will be displayed. Give touch on « Settings ».

Then touch on « Privacy & Security ».

In the Privacy section, touch on « Last time and online ».

It will ask you, who can see your last. time and been online. Choose from several options: « Everybody », ”My contacts”, « Nobody ». It also has a special option of « Do not share with ».

In your case, choose « Nobody » and if necessary, touch on the check in the upper right to finish.

From the computer

Open the app Telegram from PC.

Point the cursor at hamburger menu, located in the upper left part of the window.

Locate the option ”Settings> Privacy and security> Last time and online”

Various options will appear, « Everybody », ”My contacts”, « Nobody » and exceptions like: « Do not share with ».

In your case choose « Nobody » and press « Save » to make the changes successfully.

By completing these steps in Telegram settings, no user will be able to see your status online and neither will you see the states or connection times of others. If you agree to the conditions, it’s time to hide your status online and apply the Stealth mode on Telegram.

