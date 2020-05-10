Either because it is private or because we want to avoid prying eyes, we can hide the photos received on WhatsApp both in the messaging application and on WhatsApp Web. There will be no video or photo thumbnails while there are people in front who can see them. This will prevent anyone from seeing compromised photos that give us a hard time in public places or at home.

Hide photos on WhatsApp

In the case of the messaging application it is easier to hide the photos on WhatsApp because it will be enough that let’s block automatic downloads. This way, no image will be downloaded until we can decide manually. Without authorizing the download, the image will not appear on the screen until you press the button. Also, the thumbnail will appear blurry without the need for you to touch anything.

To do this you just have to block automatic downloads even with WiFi and thus nothing will be downloaded without your authorization. You can do it from the settings.

On Android

Open the application on your mobile phone

Click on the upper right corner to go to Settings

Check the option of «Data and storage » on the menu

Go to the section “Automatic download”

You will see three options

Download with mobile data

Download with WiFi

In data roaming

Check the “None” option in all three

When they send you something, you will have to press the thumbnail button to download it. Until you do, it will not appear on the big screen on your mobile.

On iOS

Open WhatsApp on your iPhone

Click the “Settings” button in the lower right corner

Go to the section “Data and storage”

You will see four options

Photos

Audio

Videos

Documents

Choose in each of them never download

You can too hide photos received from WhatsApp from the gallery of the mobile phone. That is, it will allow you to make sure that the photos they send you are not on your phone so that they are not found when you are teaching something to someone and they may appear unexpectedly … This way you will avoid compromised moments in the gallery.

Go to the WhatsApp application

Access the application settings on your mobile

Click on the “Chats” option

Choose the box “Visibility of multimedia files”

Check the box from the settings

When the photos arrive, you can see them from the chats. But from the gallery of your mobile phone they will not be visible to avoid accidents.

Hide photos on WhatsApp Web

In case you want hide photos received on WhatsApp Web It will not do any good if you have blocked the download option on your mobile because the thumbnail will appear large on the computer screen and visible to everyone. But there are options for them to be displayed out of focus until you tap on them and decide to see them. This is especially useful if you use it in the office, at work, or if you share a room at home and don’t want anyone to see private photos. On a large screen, the possibility of being seen is even greater than on mobile.

To avoid it and to hide photos received on WhatsApp Web we can use an extension called Blur WhatsApp whose purpose is blur the thumbnail of the received image or the preview of the video that we have received. It will be totally out of focus until we move the mouse pointer over it and then we can see what is there. If there is someone behind, just do not touch and nothing will be seen. If you are alone and without risks, you will be able to discover what they have sent.

Although it may vary from browser to browser, there are extensions for Mozilla Firefox and for Googel Chrome that fulfill the same function. There are some options available and you will be able to choose from the one that interests you most of all that we leave you below:

Blur Images

Blur Images is a chrome extension that allows us to make the thumbnails blurry until you click on them or move the mouse or the cursor over it. Hide videos, photos or any multimedia image received until you decide. It is free and it is enough with install it from Google Chrome. Beyond photos or videos, it also blurs the GIFs they send us. It is very useful, it has more than 2,000 downloads and it won’t cost you anything to try it. If it does not convince you, just delete it from your browser and try another of the available options.

Privacy Extension for WhatsApp Web

Another option to hide photos received on WhatsApp Web is to do it through this extension that has more than 10,000 users in the Google browser. The great advantage is that it not only allows us to hide photos or videos, but also makes any message in the application and even profile photos, etc. blurry. You can choose what you want it to hide, among several options such as only photos, only new messages, profile photos, downloaded multimedia content, names of groups or users, or all chat messages. You can check and uncheck the different options as you need. It is free, it is in English and you can add it to your Google Chrome browser from the download link of Privacy Extension for WhatsApp Web or by searching for it in the browser’s extensions store.

WhatsApp Pop & Blur

For Mozilla Firefox you can install WhatsApp PopUp & Blur, a Firefox extension that allows WhatsApp Webs to open in a pop-up window, and not in the browser you are using, and it is also able to automatically blur everything you receive: videos, icons, images or any message that your contacts send you through the messaging application. Even if someone passes behind, they won’t see what you’re writing.