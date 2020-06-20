Facebook company pages are a very attractive tool for entrepreneurs. For years, everyone wanted to have a presence on this social network by choosing their own page for their business. However, you may have abandoned that project, postponed it or are trying to give it a new twist. In that case, it may be a good idea to hide or delete page from Facebook until you’re sure how you want it to look.

And, as we said, Facebook pages do not always work. And on other occasions, although they work, we cannot keep them public, because that could lead to confusion or errors. Luckily, the managers of the most important social network in the world allow us to use this feature.

Best of all, there are even two equally interesting alternatives for this kind of situation. The first of them is to cancel the visibility of the page. In this way, when someone searches for it, they cannot find it. Nor will the publications you have made be public. But you can still access the Administration panel. The second way out is, of course, to eliminate it entirely.

Hide or delete a Facebook page from the browser

If you want to hide a page from your browser, you have to follow these steps:

Open the official Facebook site Enter the page you intend to edit Go to “Page settings” Enter the page settings from General At the top it will say “Page visibility” Select “Unpublished page” Click on “Save changes”

If you want to delete a page from your browser, you have to follow these steps:

Open the official Facebook site Enter the page you intend to edit Go to “Page Settings” Enter the Page Settings from General Search for “Delete page” Then go to “Permanently delete (page name)” Facebook will ask you if you are sure to do it. If so, “Delete” A message will inform you that the page has been deleted.

Hide or delete a Facebook page from the app

If you want to hide a page from the Facebook app, you have to follow these steps:

Open the Facebook app normally. Go to the page you intend to edit. Go to “Page settings”. At the top it will say “Page visibility.” There, select “Do not post.”

If you want to delete a page from the Facebook app, you have to follow these steps:

Open the Facebook app normally. Go to the page you want to edit. Go to “Page Settings” Go to the Page Settings from General Search for “Delete page” Then go to “Permanently delete (page name)” Facebook will ask you if you are sure to do it. If so, “Delete” A message will inform you that the page has been deleted.

As you can see, it is a simple procedure, which will take you only a few seconds.

