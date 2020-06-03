Facebook is living a few weeks with a lot of movement. After launching an app for your gaming platform, Facebook Shops and CatchUp, application for video calls; the company formed by Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new function for Facebook that makes users able to hide those old apps for which they feel ashamed or who simply do not want other people to see them.

Through its official news blog, Facebook has introduced a new function that allows manage old posts. Sometimes, either because of entering the job market after university or after breaking a relationship, some users wish they could archive or discard old publications so that other people cannot see them. With that objective, from the well-known social network they have launched ‘Manage Activity’, which helps to archive or discard old posts, all in one place.

This filing function is for content that users no longer want others to see on the well-known social network, but, on the other hand, they do want keep for themselves. For example, you can archive a publication made when you were at school and that you still find fun, but that you prefer that no one else on Facebook can see, for whatever reason.

Facebook has a feature to hide old posts

How does this feature work? Managing these posts also allows users to move unwanted posts to the trash, where will remain for 30 days before being removed forever, unless you choose to delete them manually or restore them before the deadline expires. Therefore, the user now has room for maneuver if you decide to change your mind about deleting your old posts.

In the same way, managing profile activity also allows users to both see how to manage your publications in bulk. Facebook has also confirmed that they have developed a series of filters to help people order and find the publication you are looking for, such as posts where specific people are tagged or from a specific date range.

The well-known social network has also confirmed that Manage Activity will launch first on mobile devices and Facebook Lite, and will be available in the desktop version of computers in the future. A feature that is already available in the Lite version of Facebook and that will incorporating new features in the future with the aim of meeting the needs of users when managing their fingerprint on Facebook.

