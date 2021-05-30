If it bothers you to see the likes on Instagram, then follow everything we explain in this guide to hide them easily.

Although Instagram likes can mean a lot to some people, others want to know absolutely nothing about it. Whatever the reason, the good news is that hiding them within the social network is too easy. For this same reason, today we will explain how to hide likes on Instagram step by step.

Yes you want it remove Instagram likes once and for all, then you have reached the indicated site. When you finish doing this process, you will realize yourself that it really is a piece of cake. In addition, we invite you to see this tutorial that explains how to view Instagram stories without them knowing, so you will have greater secrecy within this social network!

Looking for a way to hide the likes of your photos? Well then do everything that we will explain below.

Obviously the first thing to do is open the Instagram app on your mobile.Go to your profile and then to settings (in the menu of the three lines that is in the upper right part) .Enter the section of PrivacyGet into posts and you will see an option that says Hide likes and views countsFlip the switch and you’re done! This will allow you to hide the likes and number of views on photos and videos posted by other people on Instagram. As you have surely seen, we are talking about a process that literally takes less than five minutes.

How to hide interactions from your posts

Just as you can stop seeing the likes and number of reproductions of third parties, too you can make other users not see your content even if they have not activated that option. All you have to do is follow these simple steps.

Enter one of your publications and tap the three dots icon located in the upper right, when the drop-down menu appears, tap the option that says Hide like count.

It is done! It is also quite easy to do this. Of course, you must bear in mind that this configuration you must apply it individually to each publication. That is, there is no way to do it in bulk with everything you have published in your feed. Either way, it’s pretty easy and it won’t take much time.

On the other hand, we invite you to see this tutorial that explains in detail how to activate notifications for posts on Instagram from accounts you follow. Without a doubt, it will allow you be aware of what the people you care about are doing or not doing.

You should also learn this way to hide photos on Instagram without having to delete them. If you want to hide something from someone or if you just don’t want them to see certain posts that you have on your profile, this is the best thing to do. And it’s too easy too!

