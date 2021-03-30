How to hide apps on the iPhone home screen with iOS 14

Once this option is pressed, the application will only be hidden from the home screen, and it will automatically move to the application library.

How to see hidden apps in the app library

To be able to access both the hidden application and the rest of those that we find downloaded and installed on our device, you just have to go to the application library.

To do this, we must slide to the page located to the right of our home screen. And then, if we can’t find it, use the search bar at the top to find the app that interests us.