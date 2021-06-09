How to help your hair grow in spring

From the slight “thinning” to the most notorious alopecia, the different degrees of hair loss have their causes and, knowing them, you can start your prevention plan or possible treatments.

If you’re noticing something these days, it’s probably your typical spring fall, also called “seasonal effluvium.” It could also be that you are going through a time of hormonal alteration (you know how the arrival of good weather alters us), that you are going through a stressful situation or that you have lost weight and gained fatigue … Any of these contingencies affect your hair.

And we must not forget other causes that we find difficult to counteract, such as genetic inheritance or the simple passage of time and its famous “within a hundred years …”.

If you have decided to give up, you can stop reading here. But if you rebel against those who have thrown in the towel, and want to continue wearing hair for many springs, the Phyto laboratory, after decades of researching plants with scientific equipment, proposes a complete plan to nourish and strengthen your hair with two actions simple … and, yes, a certain constancy.

In reality, your hair constantly goes through two phases – anagen or growth, for about 2 to 6 years, and telogen, or fall, for the next 2 or 3 months – and since not all hairs go in unison, they has calculated that up to 80% of your strands are growing at the same time, from a state of “fuzz” to that unruly and very long hair that you detect in the mirror.

For different reasons, spring (like autumn) accelerates the phases and processes, yes, but both at the same time: that is, more hair falls out, and more hair is born again and grows.

Now, if what you want is to take advantage of the “flowering” moment to strengthen the new hair, keep these tips in mind, depending on your case.