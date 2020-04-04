Not everyone has a new car, but if we can help our vehicle, it will reduce polluting emissions

Currently, most people seek to have cars that have the least possible polluting emissions, either for caring for the environment or to pass the smog test.

Not only people, but also automakers increasingly show their commitment to caring for the environment and have launched hybrid cars, electric cars and cars with conventional engines but with very low emissions.

Not everyone has a new car, but if we can help our vehicle, it will reduce polluting emissions and even help it not consume as much gasoline.

Here is a list of things you can do to reduce your car’s emissions.

1.Fuel additives.

The fuel additive they are a chemical added to gasoline to improve its properties, additives add that chemical to fuel to change the characteristics and improve its properties.

Simply put, gasoline additives are compounds formulated to improve fuel quality and efficiency.

2. Fuel.

Use fuel with the highest number of octanes, which will allow you to burn better.

3. Air filter

The air filter is the first defense of your engine and it is in charge of keeping your vehicle’s engine clean. A clean engine works more efficiently than a dirty engine.

A clean air filter allows the engine to breathe and get clean air, which is a key component in the combustion process.

4. Change the oil in the determined time

He oil change on a regular basis it is an activity that should be a habit for all car owners.

5. Tire pressure.

Tire pressure is very important to improve fuel economy and tire wear.

All vehicles have a decal on the driver’s door frame or on the outer gas cap. In this decal it says the size of the tires and the adequate pressure that your car needs.

