The impact of the new coronavirus is already being felt commercially. With the closure of borders and the interruption of some labor activities, companies are increasingly dealing with the threat of failures in their production chains. After all, the lack of essential materials can put an entire operation in check.

In this scenario of scarcity and unpredictability, the waste of parts is out of the question and the ideal is to ensure adequate and optimized stocks, which meet demand without requiring unnecessary expenses.

Through a list of standardized and updated materials, CH Master Data works with the concept of community (Corporate Network) unique in the market, in which, based on a Shared Information System, companies can use each other in case of lack of some material. All of this is possible due to the mapping of more than 7 million material descriptions for companies operating in more than 20 sectors.

“In this difficult time, which is generating reflexes in the supply chain, companies can reduce their risks through collaborative actions. Our work generates basic information, essential to good communication in the Supply Chain, allowing companies to help each other. providing necessary items that can avoid an operational shutdown “, explains Tadeu Avellar, CEO and founder of CH Master Data.

About CH Master Data

CH Master Data has been operating since 1991 in supply chain management. The company is a pioneer in the development of technologies and execution for Master Data management (MDM) and the only one in Latin America that operates with the concept of a corporate network. With 29 years in the market, the company has a community composed of more than 70 large companies, totaling more than 3 million pieces cataloged.

The CH Master Data team consists of more than 170 employees, working in the main companies in Brazil. The main platform, called WebforMat, has almost one million hits per year, with 16 thousand unique users, 35 thousand manufacturers and 50 thousand suppliers mapped.

