How to help children defend themselves

Cyberbullying is something that is the order of the day. And not only for adults, but children and adolescents have become the favorite target of online bullies. Therefore, we must be very careful, since they can generate situations in which the minor is actually affected. Let’s see now how children can defend themselves from cyberbullying, based on guidelines that have to do with safety on mobile devices and computers.

What is cyberbullying or cyberbullying?

The Cyberbullying is the harassment of one or more people against another through the use of the Internet and Social Networks: insults, embarrassing images, videos or photo montages, compromising or threatening private messages.

Unfortunately, in addition to the great positive potential, the Internet is also the “breeding ground” for many people who are dedicated to bullying others. The bully the most dangerous in this case will not necessarily be the strongest or the most violent, otherwise the one who is able to use communication tools in the most effective way to attack his ‘victim’.

However, cyberbullies are rarely known for their ingenuity. Most trust simple action methods such as, for example, use in the main social networks, where its presence has increased a lot in recent years.

Helping Children Defend Against Cyberbullying

Therefore, and if we want to protect children from ending up suffering cyberbullying, it is best if they do not have social networks or a very active presence on the Internet, but in the event that it is inevitable that they connect (something that is already common and that it happens especially with pre-adolescents and adolescents), it is better that they are clear about how to use the internet safely based on these guidelines.

Teach children to use long passwords, composed of numbers, letters and symbols, which create different passwords for each account So what never share them with anyone, not even with your closest friends. Children should also, pay close attention to the content they publish on social networks, especially pay attention to images that could be used by cyberbully in an inappropriate way. It will also be good, carefully review the privacy settings of social networks that they use and that they do not accept never a friend request or follow up from someone they don’t know.

What do not reply to emails or instant messages requesting personal data or passwords. It is also important that know how to report content, so that they can do it as soon as they see or detect something that is inappropriate or illegal (each social network has special reporting tools that allow blocking offensive accounts), Another issue that we must take into account is always lock the screen when you are not using your computer, tablet or phone, and for greater security, set all devices to lock automatically when we are not using them. What do not respond to insults with other insults.

That they do not respond to messages from people they do not know either or to suggestions or questions from people who are not even your followers (for example, receiving Instagram messages from someone you don’t know).

If someone has posted something on the Internet that defames or is clearly defamatory to your children, or you see that the child has started to receive messages from someone who is clearly a bully, it will be good to report to the police.