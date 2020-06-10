For many years, Google gives 15 GB free with its accounts. These are shared between Gmail, Google Drive, Google Photos, etc., which makes them often fall short, and we need to opt for superior Google One plans. from 100 GB for 1.99 euros per month to 2 TB for 9.99 euros per month.

However, there is a legal and valid method today that allows unlimited Google Drive for only 9.36 euros. The only downside, which can also be an advantage, is that we will not be worth our Google checking account, but we will have to use G Suite, the Google platform for companies (although later we will see how to link both accounts).

Despite what Google indicates, G Suite Business single accounts also receive unlimited storage.

Theoretically, with the subscription that gives us access to the unlimited Google Drive for 9.36 euros, the Business, Google will only give us 1 TB per user if we have less than 5 users. However, today, and for quite some time, in practice Google offers unlimited storage even if our account has only one user. As it is not officially recognized, from Genbeta we cannot assure that the company will offer so much storage in the future, and we are not responsible if the conditions change.

What you need to have unlimited Google Drive

To register a G Suite account and its unlimited storage it will be necessary to have or register a domain.

Google offers us 14 days free trial to test the G Suite Business subscription. Before making the decision to continue after that period, and pay or not, the first thing we will need to be able to create an unlimited Google Drive account is to choose a company name, which can be ours, or whatever we choose.

After giving our data and an email that is not from G Suite, Google will ask us for a domain in order to register. This will suppose an extra cost to the 9.36 euros of the subscription. If we already have our own, we will not have to pay anything extra. If we do not have a valid domain, Google allows us to register it from the G Suite registration process for 12 euros per year. Thus, the final price of Google Drive unlimited with the domain would be 10.36 euros per month.

After asking us for more information such as address, province, telephone and the name that we will choose to log in, we will have to choose the payment method, where we will pay the G Suite account and the domain, which you can register with Google Domains, Enom or GoDaddy.

What we can do with this account, and how to associate shared space with our personal Gmail account

The G Suite account that we create will serve us for everything that serves us a personal account of Gmail or Drive, with the advantage that we will choose our domain name after the @ in the address. Added to this is to be able to use, for example, File Stream, which allows us to see all the files that we have in our cloud storage as if it were a local disk.

We can use the unlimited Google Drive space for whatever we want (videos, movies, music, photos, documents), with the good news that we will be the sole owners of the files that we upload, unlike what happens with free or extremely cheap accounts that are sold on the Internet, which usually have administrators such as universities, who can access everything we have stored. Still, there are tools like rclone or Air Explorer that allow us to encrypt files before uploading them.

Although Google requires a G Suite account, you can create a Shared Drive or Team Drive to share with our personal Gmail account

Google allows us to upload up to 750 GB per day, with a limit of 400,000 files (or folders) for each shared drive. In other words, in addition to all the files that we can store on our unit, Google allows us to create “places to work as a team”, which allows us to share this space with any Google account. The maximum size per file will be 5 TB.

With a shared drive or Team Drive we can invite our personal Gmail account, to have unlimited storage. No extra cost.

So, By inviting our personal Google account, we may use this unlimited storage in it as well, without having to log into the G Suite. We can upload files both from the G Suite account and from the Gmail, as long as we give permissions for it.

For many people, the cost of 9.36 euros can be high, but remember that having 2 TB with Google One already costs 9.99 euros. With this we also have all the advantages of a corporate account. It is an ideal solution for backing up very large files, with a trusted provider. Of course, we must not forget that conditions can change at any time.