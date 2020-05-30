How to have thick and abundant eyelashes naturally. | PHOTO: UNSPLASH

We all dream of having dreamy eyelashes, that perfectly frame our gaze, and that make us look beautiful and very feminine. Some habits and products tend to weaken them and cause them to fall, so we will give you the solution how to have thick and abundant eyelashes naturally.

Through home remedies and 100% natural, you can strengthen your lashes, nourish them, and make them thicken and grow abundant, and thus avoid wearing false ones, which, in addition, also gradually damage them.

How to have thick and bulging eyelashes

These simple beauty tricks, they are not only infallible, but also inexpensiveAnd, best of all, you can apply them yourself at home, without going to the beauty salon. So what are you waiting to try them out!

Remember that the genetics, age, some medical conditions, infections, hormonal changes and nutritional deficiencies, they can cause the eyelashes to fall, weaken, or simply not grow, so these remedies will help you solve the problems.

Vitamin E is the perfect remedy to grow eyelashes, and what better than using petroleum jelly to achieve it. You just have to take an old brush of mascara very clean, and smear it with petroleum jelly, which you will apply to your eyelashes. Let it act overnight, and in the morning remove it with plenty of water.

Olive oil is one of the natural remedies capable of solving many problems that have to do with beauty, such as hair. And this time, for eyelashes it is not the exception, since it contains large amounts of Vitamin E and Oleic Acid, which allow the eyelashes to thicken and give them a dark color.

What you have to do is apply a little olive oil to your eyelashes through a cotton pad before going to sleep. Let it sit overnight, and in the morning remove it with warm water. Do this routine for a few weeks, and you will see the results.

Castor oil will not only help you have long and perfect lashes, but you can also use it in hair and eyebrow treatments. This oil is rich in antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, in addition to its formula promoting the healthy growth of eyelashes. It contains omega 6 fats, proteins and vitamins, which will nourish each and every one of your eyelashes.

The castor oil you will use must be 100% natural and hexane free. Before applying it to your eyelashes, wash your face very well and moisten your eyes with a couple of drops of this oil, applied with a cotton ball.

Let it sit overnight, and in the morning remove it with warm water. Repeat this treatment for several weeks, and you will notice the results.

Like the products that we recommend in this article, green tea also has many functions and benefits, not only for your health, but for your beauty. This product contains flavonoids, is rich in antioxidants, and is a great generator of hair growth.

It is enough to make an infusion with this herb and apply the liquid with a cotton ball on the eyelashes. Its function is to clean the follicles and uncover them, to promote the growth of long and abundant eyelashes.

Another basic beauty is aloe vera, also known as aloe, which contributes for different purposes of beauty and health.

To take advantage of its properties on your eyelashes, apply the aloe vera gel in an old and clean bottle of mascara, and with the brush, comb your eyelashes, and let it rest overnight. In the morning remove it with warm water. Repeat these steps daily, and you will enjoy beautiful long and thick eyelashes.

