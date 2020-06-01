How to have silky and shiny hair, naturally. | PHOTO: PEXELS

One of the areas of our bodies that women love to wear is, without a doubt, hair. However, subjecting it to dyes, treatments, the iron, pincers and other hot devices, weakens and mistreat it. However, there is a solution to achieve have shiny silky hair, available to everyone, and Natural way. We tell you how.

Best of all is that you don’t have to go to the beauty salon or waste a lot of money to do itBecause there are quite healthy alternatives, such as natural masks, that you can prepare and apply in the comfort of your home. They will also give you a unique feeling that you will love.

Now, before passing you the recipe for this effective natural mask, we will start by telling you what are the factors that damage your hair, many times without you noticing.

-Chemists

-Permanent

-Discolorations

-Excessive brushing

-Bad nutrition

-Extreme temperatures

Silky and shiny hair, naturally

In order to counteract the damage caused by these agents to your hair, you must carry out a series of habits, in order to hydrate it, and make it brighter and more beautiful. The first thing you should do is a hair washing routine only 2 times a week, use a shampoo that compensates for the oil that you have lost in your hair. Wash your hair gently, do not tumble dry, eat healthy with products rich in omega 3 and 6 acids.

Create a mask application routine, even when your hair is not damaged, and don’t brush it excessively. Another very important thing is avoid constantly subjecting it to discolorations and permanent treatments.

Apple cider vinegar for a beautiful mane

Apple cider vinegar provides very nourishing properties to your hair, as well as acting as an antioxidant, antiseptic and anti-inflammatory substances, which help to balance the pH of the

-½ cup of apple cider vinegar (75 mL).

-½ cup of cold water (75 mL).

In a bowl, mix the apple cider vinegar and the ice water, then moisten your hair with liquid to the scalp. Let it act for a period of 10 minutes, and then rinse with water, without using conditioner. Repeat this routine twice a month.

