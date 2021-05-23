How to have Netflix cheaper: the best tricks

Have you ever wondered how to have Cheapest Netflix? With these tricks you can surely get the most out of the platform and save a few euros.

Every day more people use applications to watch series, movies and documentaries in an unlimited way; one of the most popular is undoubtedly Netflix. It is a streaming platform by subscription with a wide catalog of series and movies available for PC, Android and iOS.

However, despite their multiple benefits and variety of optionsSome users believe that the service has a high price, coming to look for other cheaper alternatives. And the clear example is in Spain, where according to some studies, it is not worth purchasing the service.

For this reason, in this article we will show you how to have Netflix cheaper with some simple tricks. But first, let’s know the current price of Netflix plans.

Netflix’s cheap plan is ready to expand to the rest of the world, which countries will be the lucky ones?

How much is Netflix worth in Spain?

On Spain, the current prices of this service are from € 7.99 for the basic (standard definition, SD quality with only one screen at a time); € 11.99 Standard plan (intermediate, HD quality and two devices at the same time) and € 15.99 Premium plan (advanced, HD / UHD 4K quality and 4 screens at the same time).

These prices are higher than in other countries, forcing its users to resort to the best tricks to have this platform. Below, you can see various ways to access Cheaper Netflix in Spain and enjoy everything that this interesting application offers.

These are the safe methods to have Netflix cheaper

If you want to have Cheapest Netflix, try some of these tricks and start enjoying all the Premium catalog from the platform at a rate adjusted to your pocket.

Free trial promotions

Although in Spain according to Netflix there is no promotion for new accounts currently, you have to check the web because they occasionally offer free trials for 30 days. And if you do not want to pay the established amount, you must unsubscribe in advance.

After 2 months of being a customer, Netflix It gives you 1 month free and thus 2 more months, for a maximum of 3 months free. If you want more, it is necessary to have several forms of payment and several accounts created.

Check offers of your cable TV or your Internet

Companies like Orange, Movistar and others include promotions of Netflix free (although they discount it on the other hand), or with discounts. Movistar includes Standard or Premium plans (fusion rates) and Orange basic plan (Love Medio Max, Love Intenso Max and Love Expert Max rates).

In addition, you can have Netflix for free for 6 months with the latest Yoigo promotion, this is generally done in order to attract new customers and is a good alternative if you want to save a few euros.

Use Password Of The Day

Password Of The Day is a website that sends a daily SMS to its subscribers with password and Premium services user; They do not identify the platform so you should try with Disney +, Amazon Prime, Spotify, HBO GO and of course, Netflix.

If you manage to find a platform, you can quickly change the password and take over the account. It is a very fun game where you will not have to invest any money, just participate and go.

Share your profile

Netflix offers 5 profiles with his Premium planso you can share and manage your account Netflix with 4 other people and divide € 15.99 (amount to be paid per shared account) among the 5 members, each paying € 3.2 / month. They will simultaneously see what they want without complications. To do this, proceed to do the following:

Go into Netflix with your username and password.In the upper right, click on “Setting”Locate the section “Manage profiles”Click on “Add profiles”Choose a name and an avatar, add the necessary profiles.

As the password is the same for the 5 members, you must choose trustworthy and responsible people. The great advantage of applying this trick is that each one will have their own content, a list of recommendations, they will be able to filter or create a list of movies and series without interfering with the contents of their colleagues.

In addition, you can download content and watch it offline on up to 4 different devices; it really is an excellent option to get Cheaper Netflix.

Subscribe to Together Price

Together Price is a British service that allows you to get people to share the account or join existing accounts and thus save up to 80% of your digital subscriptions.

Payment is made safely through the app, so you do not need to make any type of transfers to third parties and you don’t need to interact with users to join groups.

This application can be used to get Netflix Premium In two ways:

ADMIN If you are already subscribed to Netflix, sign up at Together PriceEnter the number of people you want to share your account with. You will receive direct payment to your account and when all the requests are filled, you will get Netflix Premium for € 4 / month.JOINER Already registered in Together Price, choose a group of Netflix Premium.Send your request to the group administrator. Once your request is accepted, send the fee / month of € 4 and that’s it.

This is a really reliable way to get Cheaper Netflix. It should be noted that the 4 euros include € 0.99 for company commission expenses. However, if we compare it with the real price of the Premium plan, the savings are really significant.

Connect to a VPN

The Netflix prices they vary from country to country; In fact, the countries where they are usually cheaper are Turkey, Argentina, India, Colombia and the Philippines, therefore, you can choose these countries as an alternative to get Netflix cheaper than in Spain.

How to change Netflix region and what is it for?

You can create a VPN account and subscribe as if you were from another country. Although this method violates Netflix policies and could block your account, it is a good alternative if you want to take the risk.

Limited free VPN and Premium version

Select the VPN that best suits your needs and now follow each of the steps that you will see below:

Enter your browser preferably in incognito mode. Activate the VPN and choose the IP of the place. Sign up for Netflix while connected to the VPN.

Once you are able to register, it will not be necessary to use a VPN to access Netflix. In addition, you will be able to see the content in Spanish.

Argentina or Turkey: better option

Following the latest Netflix price update, Argentina has gone to first place as the country with the cheapest service, leaving Turkey behind. On Turkey Netflix prices They are:

Basic plan: 26.99 Turkish lira, about 2.75 euros.Standard Plan: 40.99 Turkish liras, about 4.2 euros.Premium plan: 54.99 Turkish lira, about 5.63 euros.

Now with the adjustments applied by Netflix in the rates, Argentina is the best and cheapest option to enjoy the streaming platform. The prices are:

Basic plan: 279 pesos, about 2.5 euros.Standard Plan: 459 pesos, about 4.1 euros.Premium plan: 669 pesos, about 6 euros.

Although if we look closely, the Premium plan is still cheapest in Turkey.

How to have Netflix Premium with the cheap price of Turkey

Connect to a VPN with servers in the Turkish country. You can use these VPNs: Hello (P2P VPN); with it you connect through other users and they in turn from you and then disconnect the program after using the VPN; Windscribe VPN (it’s not free but you only pay € 1 / month); Cyberghost VPN (free trial without card) and from your Android mobile, Try2Catch VPN. Access the browser in incognito mode and search Netflix.com to create the new account. Make sure you see the prices in Turkish lira (TL / TRY). 1 TL≈ € 0.10 or in foreign currency Select your plan and use a card that you have not previously used on Netflix; sometimes it costs for the app to accept them. If the card does not accept, have a normal account, in Spanish, pay the subscription and follow these tips: Verify account by SMS with free web or by Unitpay (€ 0.3). Confirm the account and you can now use it completely and in Spanish.

As you will see, there are many tricks that you can apply to achieve Cheapest Netflix. Keep in mind that it is possible share Netflix account with others, with the same parameters; is totally legal, so much so that the app calculates that more than 90% of subscribers apply it to save money.

So dare to use any of these tricks and enjoy enjoying the varied programming that only Netflix can offer you. If you liked this article, learn how to download Netflix series and movies on PC step by step.

