         How to have Microsoft Project xCloud on an Android TV and play all its games

Although in principle it is not compatible, you can test Microsoft Project xCloud games on your Android TV: You only need an invitation to the streaming platform, a Bluetooth wireless controller (preferably the Xbox One) and the steps that we explain in this article.

It is not too long ago that Microsoft Project xCloud expanded its borders to reach territories such as Spain; and we have already been able to test the game streaming platform in depth. We not only tested it on several Android phones, also on a device with Android TV. Microsoft does not specify that this system is compatible, but the truth is that it works really well. Do you want to try it on your TV or player with Android TV? We teach you all the steps.

xCloud is adapted to Android TV

According to Microsoft’s specifications, Project xCloud is only suitable for mobile devices with a minimum of Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Bluetooth 4.0. The requirement is clear: mobile. In fact, if you try to install the application that opens the door to streaming game, Xbox Game Streaming, you will see that your Android TV does not appear in the list of compatible devices. But this does not mean that these devices are disabled for Project xCloud, quite the contrary.

We have been testing the streaming service on a 2017 Nvdia Shield TV with Android TV 9 Pie and the official controller from Nvidia itself. After our tests, there is no limitation to the use of Bluetooth controllers compatible with Project xCloud: despite Microsoft saying that an Xbox One controller is necessary, the truth is that Other wireless controls work, such as the PS4, the Pro controller of the Switch or from the Nvidia Shield TV. And the experience is excellent.

Let’s go with what we were looking for: How to install Microsoft Project xCloud on an Android TV? The Xbox Game Streaming app is not available for the system, but there is not much complication when starting the streaming platform: it is done this way.

Access the Google Play store on your Android TV and search for a file manager. TV File Commander is a very good recommendation.

Download the latest version of Xbox Game Streaming for Android from Apk Mirror and upload the file to your Drive account.

Open TV File Commander on your TV, connect to your Google Drive account and install the Xbox Game Streaming Apk.

As the Microsoft app is a file that is not distributed on Android TV access will not appear on the interface of the TV. To use it you need a launcher, like Sideload Launcher. Install it on your Android TV.

Sideload Launcher

Open Sideload Launcher and run Xbox Game Streaming.

Log in with your Xbox account (remember you need a Project xCloud invitation): the login will open in a web browser, you must have it installed (you can use Puffin TV).

With the above, you will have ready access to Microsoft Project xCloud, but another essential element is missing: the command. You have to connect a Bluetooth wireless controller to your Android TV, always keeping in mind that it should be, at least, Bluetooth 4.0. The Xbox One controller is the one that offers the best performance, but you can also play with other controls, such as the PS4 or the Nintendo Switch.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider on Android TV with Project xCloud

The xCloud experience on the TV screen is excellent: Microsoft has adapted the interface so that it can be used without complications on televisions. You can browse the games catalog horizontally, the menus are easily accessible and the game runs taking up all the available space, just like if you started an Xbox connected to TV. Of course, at the moment at 720p.

