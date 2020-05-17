With almost 3 full weeks of home confinement – and another 3 on the horizon – streaming content platforms have become a haven for many people. And just as important as video are music. Because although there are those who do not believe it, music is very important: it can change the mood in an instant, accompany us in joy and sadness. It can cheer us up, or make us sadder.

And services like Spotify are fixed on many people’s mobile phones. But, what if we add another musical platform and also for free?

Amazon Music free

As of today, Amazon Music users who still are not Amazon Prime customers or enjoy an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription you can listen, for free, a wide variety of artists and streaming music playlists. Simply enter here or download the mobile app:

Download Amazon Music for Android

Download Amazon Music for iOS

This new version is available to play music on any device, from the Amazon Echo up to application Amazon Music on iOS, Android and FireTV. Likewise, customers will also be able to access the free version on the web music.amazon.es.

Hereinafter, the free version of Amazon Music will allow users in Spain, France and Italy enjoy more music without subscription or payment. Music lovers will be able to play thousands of stations based on songs and artists of any era and genre, as well as listen to global and local playlists.

Amazon Music offers you playlists as popular on the service as:

Iberian Pop, the definitive playlist of Spanish pop.

Pop culture, all the pop news condensed into a playlist.

Latin Fire, the best Latin songs of the moment.

Nectar, the most succulent dance themes.

Or you can also use voice commands, and simply ask Alexa for things like:

“Alexa, put Rosalía”If you want to enjoy the successes of this artist.

“Alexa, play 80s music”To dance to the rhythm of the hits of the most disco scene.

“Alexa, put pop” to listen to the station of this musical genre.

“Alexa, put on some relaxing music” to enjoy your most relaxed moments.

“Alexa, put music similar to Shakira”, if you feel like listening to a particular style of music.