After the loss of jobs that the current pandemic has generated, people are looking for new opportunities, and for this, having a job interview virtually is no longer a remote reality and is becoming a tool fundamental, thus managing to maintain the required hygiene and safety measures.

However, having a job interview either personally or digitally can be intimidating and generate nervousness, even more so if it is the first time that we use technology to be hired.

For this reason, I want to share with you these 5 elements that you must take into account to have a successful virtual job interview:

Find the right place: Find a place in your house that is away from noise, has good lighting and where you will not be interrupted.

Check your connection: check beforehand that you have everything you need for your interview, a good connection and necessary battery, proper operation of your microphone and above all, that you can access the platform you are going to use.

Dress appropriately: research in advance what is the culture or dress codes of the company so that you dress according to it. Remember that first impressions are very important.

Use your body language to your advantage: take into account that the movements of your hands are higher, since only the upper part of your body will be seen on the screen. Avoid crossing your arms because you close the communication with your interviewer.

Make eye contact: It may sound strange but when you look directly at the camera when speaking, the other person will feel that you are looking at them. This will help you create a closer connection.

Remember that practice makes perfect and transmitting a good impression of your personal branding, could help open a window of possibility to the world of work. For this reason it is important that you prepare in advance, as this will help your movements and communication to be more fluid, to better manage your space and to have greater self-confidence.

