All couples can have problems, however the secret to a successful relationship It may be in the way we act when we have a problem, so we have some tips to know how to handle couple conflicts without damaging the relationship.

Dirty clothes are washed at home

This very popular phrase has some truth, it is important that there is always an ideal time and place where we can deal with conflicts that we have with our partner instead of simply throwing comics or arguing in moments when it is not possible to speak the things that bother us.

Self control

Despite being upset with the other, self-control is extremely important both to not be aggressive with your partner or to not be submissive, we must find a balance between our emotions so that we can effectively communicate them to the other and calm the waters.

No to ill will

Thinking that our partner has something against us or tells us things through ill will is one way to make the conflict bigger, we must understand that the problems are conflicts of interest between the couple we do not claim for anything.

Speak from yourself

Instead of reproaching the other for not listening or ignoring you, it is better to substitute the you for the self and express how your partner’s behaviors make you feelIt is a way to deepen and share your emotions for the other, so that they can reach agreements that benefit both parties.

Gaze at the fururo

Reproaching things that no longer have a remedy is useless, the ideal is to know how they can be solved in the event that they occur in the future, remember that relationships have to go forward so that they work and not be stranded in moments that have passed.

