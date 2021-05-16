How to guarantee your digital security with these 5 tricks

What’s more, as many specialists and companies specializing in digital security agree, hackers have taken advantage of the forced deployment caused by the arrival of the pandemic and the increase in teleworking for launching numerous attacks, some of which have already appeared on the front page of all the newspapers.

And home users are not exempt from suffering them. In fact, it is estimated that each month, more than 1.5 million new websites dedicated to phishing are detected, more than 2.2 billion email addresses and passwords are hacked, and 350,000 new malicious programs (malware) appear.

For all this, it is evident that it is something essential implement some essential measures to at least try to minimize and stop the progression of these attacks as much as possible.