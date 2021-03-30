How to grow your business and the EXATEC that did it | Tec Review

If you have an idea and want to know how to grow your business, you can be inspired by these experiences. (Photo: Courtesy)

The Mexican economy fell 8.2% in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the worst performance in almost a century for the country. In this catastrophic scenario, it was also possible to find stories of resilience in business that can inspire and lead one to think that all is not lost. How to grow your business? The EXATEC tell their experiences.

How to grow your business?

During the Covid-19 emergency, one million businesses closed their doors. This figure was the result of the death of hundreds of businesses that had to permanently lower their curtains or that had to considerably reduce their operations to avoid infections, with the consequent loss of millions of jobs or families that saw their disposable income fall.

In Tec Review we talked with two alumni of Tecnológico de Monterrey, which tell how they turned the crisis around and how they have done to grow their businesses.

Cereal Station: looking for digital customers

Estación Cereal was a company founded by Andrea Barrales, a political scientist at Tec, together with two engineering partners who are also graduates of the same institution.

The business arose during a trip to Spain, in which Andrea saw that customers had experiences with different cereals from many countries, different from the traditional ones of multinational companies. So, the idea arose why not implement such a turn in Mexico City.

It was then that Andrea, knowing that he was not comfortable in his godín job, decided with his partners to open – little by little – branches in three strategic points of the city: Coyoacán, Roma and Condesa.

They started importing cereals from the United States, Asia and Europe, and offered experiences to customers that gradually grew their business.

(Photo: Courtesy)

But, the pandemic arrived and with it the closures not only of establishments, but also of borders between countries that particularly harmed Estación Cereal, because depended on imported grains.

Alternatives to grow your business

For this reason, they had a double affectation that they had to overcome: the difficulty in offering their products and the drop in customers. As a strategy to cope with fewer products they could offer, they had to adjust to the inventories they had and offer according to their possibilities.

They were also forced to raise the prices of not so important products such as ice cream toppings, since they increased the transportation costs of the few goods they could bring from the United States, in order to compensate for the lower sale of other cereals.

“This allowed us to show ourselves as a company that did not substantially affect its customers in terms of prices,” said Andrea.

To cope with the lower demand, they partnered with delivery platforms such as Rappi, Didi and also implemented their own delivery strategy with customized products.

At the same time, they sat down to negotiate with those who rent their premises to them and they reached a good agreement that gave them oxygen to survive in the middle of the months of greatest confinement and then, with the reopening, they have followed with all the instructions from the authorities regarding capacity, hygiene measures, QR codes, and other measures.

Cereal Station has based its success on the experience it offers its customers with cereals that are not traditionally available in Mexico, which has led to a large part of its visitors being from the State of Mexico, which is why “almost for them it is a tourist activity visit us ”, says Andrea.

For them, the issue of capacity has been a challenge, because although they have reduced the number of tables they offer by half and have a shorter opening hours, they try to ensure that the premises are not so full, to provide the feeling of security among your customers.

Andrea comments that part of her success has been to be positioned in the digital issue, in which she exploits social networks to the maximum (Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok) to expand and interact with her customer base.

Another resource was to divide the work, in which one is in charge of inventories, another to diversify the suppliers. He comments that they have a human resources policy focused on hire young university students so that they obtain their first job, in which they offer flexible schedules so that they can complete their studies.

“We have happy workers because they have work experience, they earn money and they can continue with their studies,” says Andrea Barrales.

Looking to the future, Andrea says that she would like to franchise her brand to continue growing, and thus be able to offer complete boxes of imported cereals, since now they can only offer part of them in the products they sell to the public.

The entrepreneur who does not want to lower his quality

Growing your business focusing more on quality than quantity is the motto of La Flor de Jamaica, a business created by Fernando Davila, engineer graduated from Tec de Monterrey.

His approach is to spread the information of the spicy culture in Mexico, since the chili has not been given its true value. “We have 146 types of chili peppers in the country, each one offers a different experience, and each one has a cultural, social and economic value,” says Fernando to Tec Review.

(Photo: courtesy)

He explains that a lot of money is paid for chili because it has a complex and refined culture, that is why it runs workshops so that Mexicans and foreigners get to know it better.

Fernando has a principle of life that applies perfectly to his businesses: quality over quantity.

He comments that, instead of focusing – like any company – on growing, reaching more places, having more employees and having more clients, he bases his success on providing the best possible quality of service and if he has to sacrifice the number of clients, it does.

“I prefer to have a single customer who pays me what my product is really worth, to have customers en masse who do not pay enough and wear myself more with them,” explains Fernando.

He explains that he left the traditional entrepreneurship method of looking for capital to start the business, so he applied the philosophy of Lean Startup.

This is based on the idea of ​​”start with what you have”, that is, if you are going to build a taqueria, instead of looking for capital to buy the top, stoves, chairs, premises, etc., it is better to start with the chairs made of plastic from the house itself and with the stove that it has and, little by little, it is supplied with what it needs, as the business progresses.

He says that he did so during the first two years of La Flor de Jamaica, in which he did not have much personal income because he reinvested what he earned in the business as he progressed. He explains that it is not the idea of ​​doing sophisticated market analysis, SWOT analysis or customer analysis, but rather of starting the business with what little you have, and seeing what works and what doesn’t, with customer feedback. , to consolidate the venture.

He states that the pandemic gave him a lesson, because he had to stop physical events, and had to rely on virtual classes.

He realized that the growth of his business prior to Covid-19 made him fall into the error of betraying his own philosophy, as he was more aware of numbers, growth and earning more money, instead of passionately doing what he did when provide a quality service, with the respective satisfaction of its customers.

“I am one of those who believes that we have to enjoy what we do, that we have ease doing it, and then, in the background, you see the money,” he says.

Express that, en the art of entrepreneurship, luck plays an important role, because just at the moment when his activity diminished due to the pandemic, they called him from Amazon to implement a new business idea. He attributes this call to the philosophy of business and life that he preaches and applies, otherwise they would not have noticed him when in reality there are many other competitors in the market.

In the services he offers, he always emphasizes that the idea of ​​traditional education should be banished, that is, that being in a hurry is a sign of success.

He also comments that part of his success has been to use and rely on technological tools and platforms to make himself known, even if they have to pay commissions or things like that, but that this allows to expand business.

For the post-pandemic, Fernando reiterates his philosophy, which is that it is not about growing a lot and having many employees.

On the contrary, few employees and few clients, but who pay what your product or service is worth due to its high quality, must be the true metric of success.

Tips: how to grow your business

Look for your supplies little by little (you can start with what you have at home) Focus on quality rather than quality You can resort to digital marketing In the face of the crisis, review your resources and your possibilities, for example, strengthen the online business or from home