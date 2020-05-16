How to grow eyebrows naturally | Unsplash

Over the years, beauty and trends have been changing and one of them has been the eyebrows. Any woman has lived through the nineties you will know that what was in fashion back then was the defined and thin eyebrow, very much in the style of Angelina Jolie or Jennifer Aniston.

This caused us to pass hours defining and plucking our eyebrows. However, the incursion of models like Cara Delevingne, bushy eyebrows have become fashionable for a few years back and for now, the trend during this summer 2020 is a natural and thick eyebrow.

So, if you are one of those who has almost no eyebrow or you have spent a lot of time waxing your eyebrow and now you want it to return to its natural form, with these home remedies you will see the results little by little. Remember that home remedies and masks do not work miracles overnight, but you will see good results.

Mask to grow your eyebrows naturally

The hairs on our eyebrows are made of keratin proteins, so an olive oil and egg white mask is an excellent natural option for healthy growth of your eyebrows. Egg is a great source of protein and that helps your eyebrows grow faster and combined with olive oil, will stimulate growth from the production of tallow.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 egg white







Preparation method

Mix the ingredients and apply with the help of a brush on your eyebrows. Let the mixture sit for 30 to 40 minutes. Do this procedure once a day to see results faster.

