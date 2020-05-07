How to give yourself pleasure if it is your first time | Pexels

Pleasuring yourself is one of the practices that several women have had to learn on their own. As we grow we realize that there are different ways to climax during intimate relationships with our partner. However, the practice that is a pioneer in self-pleasure is with the fingers.

Despite the existence of toys and intimate relationships, self-pleasure is a way of knowing your body and what you like. So here, we give you a couple of tips to put into practice if it is your first time exploring your body and intimate parts with your fingers.

How to give yourself pleasure if it’s your first time

Caring for your nails and your hands in general is the first step to have a pleasant experience. Long nails can bring various health problems such as infections caused by bacteria and fungi that can be kept under our nails. So it is recommended to cut and file them to avoid infections and accidents such as cuts.

The cuts although they may be minimal in the private parts can hurt a lot and of course ruin your experience looking for pleasure.

Choose a comfortable and private place to explore your body and discover pleasure. So avoid doing this action around other people. Since they can distract you and have the pending that someone can see or hear you, so it is better to choose a time and place where you are alone and feel comfortable so that you give free rein to the exploration.

Start slowly. Pleasure does not work just by inserting your fingers into your intimate area, but it is little by little. Start by touching body parts you like, such as the neck, hips, waist, thighs, or chest.

How to give yourself pleasure if it is your first time. Unsplash

If it is wet enough, you can choose a lubricant. According to various experts, lubricant is a good way to have a good experience. Use the lubricant to massage the areas that you like.

In addition to physical stimulation, a good option to increase or simply improve the experience is to connect your mind with what you feel. You can draw on a memory of a past intimate relationship, a fantasy, or a person you find attractive.

Like intimate relationships, self-pleasure can occur in different positions. The point is to explore and with which you can get a better angle. It can be face down, up and open legs, on your side, in bed or in the bathroom.

.