How to get to Huasca de Ocampo and basaltic prisms in a quick trip?

Night tours through the forest, a walk through the Museum of the Goblins and selfies in the Basaltic Prisms await you in Huasca de Ocampo, the first Magic Town in Mexico. The trip is less than three hours, which become lighter because part of the route covers a wooded landscape worthy of admiration.

From any part of Mexico City it is necessary to drive to the north to take the Mexico-Pachuca highway. Once inside, you continue through the San Cristóbal-El Dorado junction, where the Ojo de Agua booth is located with a price of 56 pesos, which will be the only one you pay.

Later you must continue along the section from El Dorado to Pachuca; the road part comprises just over an hour and 15 minutes. Once in the capital it is necessary that you take the detour towards the so-called Corredor de la Montaña, a path that in 45 minutes will leave you in Huasca de Ocampo.

The corridor is not only full of forested landscapes, it is also the entrance to two other Magical Towns of Hidalgo: Real de Monte and Mineral del Chico, famous for offering adventure tourism for the most daring.

To make your trip safer, you need to prepare an expense for fuel and a part for any unforeseen event, preferably cash. Also, before leaving, check your vehicle, in order to avoid mechanical inconveniences.

We recommend: How much does a road trip to Ixtapan de la Sal cost?

What to do in Huasca de Ocampo?

This town is full of mysticism due to its natural landscapes that is combined with the colonial architecture and the legends that surround it.

The exhaciendas of Santa María Regla, San Miguel Regla and San Juan Hueyapan are famous for their tours that explain their construction and the social importance it had for the region. At night there are walks with tales of legends.

You can also take a boat ride through the San Antonio Dam, where the homonymous exhaustion covered by water is located. You can only see the highest part, but in periods where the water is clean you can see the sunken structure.

If you like to admire nature from the top, include a stop at the Peña del Aire, a canyon more than 2,600 meters above sea level. And don’t forget a night tour through the Goblin Forest, which puts the bravest to the test.

On the trip, the Basaltic Prisms should not be left out, the geometric columns on the walls of the Santa María Regla ravine that are covered by the water from the waterfall that feeds the dam.