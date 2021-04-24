How to get to 95 years lucid and beautiful

This weekend my parents came to visit me from Puerto Rico, so I took the opportunity and made a meeting with a couple of close friends that we hadn’t seen in a long time. The star guest of the night was Gilda García, whom we call Mima affectionately and she is the mother of one of my best friends.

Mima walked straight in, without the help of a cane, with her white hair neatly tied back, flawless makeup, and her red and black outfit very well combined. In his hand he had a gift for my mother; a small handmade painting with an image of stuffed plants. And to my amazement she did it herself and without wearing glasses, because at her age she has 20/20 eyesight.

After greeting her, I asked her, Mima, what do you want to drink? and he replied: Everything except advice! We all laughed out loud. That’s how she is, funny and with an impressive lucidity.

The most surprising thing about the night was when Mima, who was sitting next to me at the dining room table, took me by the hand and asked: Will you come with me? I thought she wanted to go to the bathroom, but what she wanted was for me to accompany her to dance. Without a doubt, he caused a sensation on the “dance floor”, not because of his twists and turns but because of his cheerful attitude and his little steps that went to the rhythm of the music with a lot of flavor.

Finally, when the party was over I thought “what will Mima’s secret be to be so well at 95 years old” and although I have not asked her, I dare to bet that the main reason she is so full of life is that at her age keeps your mind busy; She does crafts, paints, plays musical instruments such as the timple and the bone, she also plays dominoes and has even been a champion of tournaments for the elderly.

