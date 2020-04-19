No need to be a great expert in music production to be able to extract the voice or the voices of any song. Acapella Extractor is the website that helps us in this task, offering us results that, despite not being perfectly perfect, are more than satisfactory for domestic use.

What this online service does is process the musical themes, detect the musical part and the vocal part, to be able to separate them from this detection.

Depending on the difficulty of the songs, we will obtain a better or not so better result, although in most of the tests we have carried out the objective pursued, eliminate music and keep a song a cappella, only vocal It is achieved thanks to this interesting tool.

How to get the voice of a song with Acapella Extractor

Acapella Extractor works in a very simple way. It is enough to have the song that we want to transform in mp3 or wav format, keep in mind that it should not weigh more than 80 MB and you are done. We open the website and upload it, either by dragging it to the marked area or by clicking on it and looking for it in our team.

After this step, the web will get to work on the subject, analyzing it for a few minutes. When this process has finished, as long as we do not close the page, it is important not to do it so as not to lose the work that is being done, will allow us to download the result on our team at the push of a button.

It is surprising that in a few minutes this service is capable of processing a song and allows us to download it without the music, only with the voice, with a rather good result.

This service, from the creator of Vocals Remover, it’s completely free, although it establishes a limitation of use of seven songs per week, which is not bad. In addition, if we want to collaborate to thank you for creating the website, we can do so through a financial donation or by sharing Acapella Extractor on social networks.

