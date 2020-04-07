Driving these cars requires specific behavior

Plug-in hybrids have a number of extra quirks

The hybrid car is one of the great claims of the current automobile market, and the previous step to full electrification. However, to get the most out of it you have to follow a series of guidelines and behaviors. We review them.

Have a hybrid car It forces you to change the chip in many things. Some referring to driving and others that, without being it, influence it. And they are certainly necessary to get the most out of a technology that will be with us for a long time.

The aspects that have to do with pure and simple driving are exactly the same in hybrids and in the plug-in hybrids. In both types of cars, two words must be engraved on fire: smoothness and anticipation. In fact, the second allows to fulfill the first and thus maximize the electric potential of the motor. This one obviously draws all its muscle in urban settings.

Both accelerations –From stopped or running– such as braking they must be lengthened as much as possible. The first ones, to avoid as far as possible the action of the thermal engine, something with which it is possible to save fuel and emit less harmful substances into the atmosphere. The second, in order to recharge the battery as much as possible through regenerative braking – it is also possible to save on brake pads. In fact, it is convenient to get used in town to use the highest retention modes in the event that our car has them. Driving with a single pedal requires practice, but it is very beneficial in lengthening the electric autonomy of a hybrid.

The theme of anticipation can be applied to many cases. For example, if we approach a traffic light it is convenient lift the foot earlier than usual to let the car run. This way we will be regenerating energy, and if we are lucky that it turns green before stopping, we will save a lot in this regard regarding a hypothetical stop and start.

On the road, you should try to keep the speed as constant as possible, which allows the vehicle to activate the sailing mode, in such a way that the fuel consumption.

THE PLUG-IN HYBRID MUST BE PLUGGED IN

The big difference between hybrids and the plug-in hybrids is that the seconds are plugged in to recharge your battery to the maximum. This very obvious phrase is not so obvious in practice. There are many buyers of this type of units that acquire them for all the benefits that the Zero Label of the DGT. However, if you do not plug in your car to leave every day with the battery to the best of your ability, you will incur an absurd expense. First, for the price of the car itself, considerably more expensive than a pure and hard-burning one, and second for the loss of considerable potential savings in terms of fuel.

Today is rare plug-in hybrid car that it cannot travel 40 or 50 kilometers in fully electric mode. How many of you complete a greater distance than this in your day to day? Surely a large percentage would be able to get through the week when it comes to commuting without spending a single liter of fuel. If we use the energy regeneration modes to charge the battery, we will incur a totally expendable cost of gasoline or Diesel.

To maximize this electric autonomyIn addition to the driving tips given in the paragraphs above, more can be done. For example, in cars that allow it, the air conditioning can be programmed while the battery is being charged so that it can be turned off once it is running, at least during the months when the weather is not very extreme.

In addition, it is convenient that hybrid car batteries or electrical recharge your capacity periodically. As with mobile phones, if we constantly have a low battery, there is a risk that the internal elements of the battery will rust and it will lose its capacity more quickly.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.