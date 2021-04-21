How to get the Captain Price 1984 skin for free

One of the great surprises that Season 3 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will bring to Warzone is the Captain Price 1984 Operator Skin. The best thing about it is that it will be totally free. Ideal to prepare for the special Warzone event.

No packs bought with Call of Duty Points or special challenges. Captain Price in Warzone will be free. However, it will not be directly available for use in Warzone, since there are some previous steps to be taken to achieve it.

Basically, to get the official Captain Price skin with its 1984 aesthetic in Warzone you will have to have a copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Or at least run the game once at the start of Season 3:

Those who purchase any version of Black Ops Cold War at the beginning of Season 3 will receive Operator Captain Price to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Additionally, anyone who already owns Black Ops Cold War will automatically receive the Captain Price operator at the start of season three. Call of Duty Official Blog

All players who own the game or enter Black Ops Cold War with their account will receive Captain Price free in the game. Once unlocked within the Black Ops, it will become available totally free in Warzone.

Captain Price free in Warzone

For use in Warzone the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War account and the Warzone account must be the same or be linked to the same profile. For example, we can run Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on Xbox to get Price and use the skin in Warzone on PS4 or PC, but the associated account Activision ID must be the same.

There’s one more step you’ll need to take to get Captain Price from 1984 free in Warzone. Once you log into your Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War account, you will have to play a multiplayer game for this skin to also appear in Warzone.

That’s the only step: enter Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which will unlock the character, play a multi game using the skin in any of its modes, and voila. The next time you enter Warzone after completing these steps, Price 1984 will be available on your list of operators.

Note that The 1984 Captain Price skin for Warzone is totally independent from the Modern Warfare version included in the season 4 battle pass. Each one will have its own slot in the game, and unlocking the 1984 skin will not unlock the Modern Warfare version if you don’t have it from the battle pass.

This means that you will be able to complete the special missions for the rest of the MW Price operator aspects using the 1984 model.

