how to get the best deals and get the most out of it

If you are one of those who always look for the best prices when buying, without caring too much about the time you spend tracking the market, you will love to know that the event arrives where you can find some of the best offers of the year in all kinds of products, from technology to fashion and beauty. We are talking about Amazon Prime Day.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day, which launched five years ago, is Amazon’s largest shopping event geared toward Prime members. The stellar sale includes sales on thousands of items, from electronics, kitchen and fashion essentials to beauty essentials and more.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

These are the times for Amazon’s big 48-hour shopping event. Very helpful:

In Mexico, will begin on Monday, June 21 at 12:00 AM and end on Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 PM

On USA, will begin on Monday, June 21 at 3 AM (ET) and will end on Wednesday, June 23 at 2:59 AM (ET).

Do I need to be a Prime member?

If required. But if you are not a Prime member, you still have time to register and take advantage of the discounts.

So if you are not part of the program, you will not be able to benefit from these great savings and offers, but do not worry because that has an easy solution. You can register now for free and enjoy a 30-day trial period.

Once the 30-day free trial period passes, the price is 99 pesos per month if you are in Mexico and 12.99 dollars per month in the United States. The best thing is that you can unsubscribe from the service at any time without ever having to pay more.

In addition to being able to enjoy the exclusive Prime Day offers, with the Prime membership you will have free unlimited shipping in millions of products with no minimum purchase, access to movies, series and live events of Prime Video and you can listen to millions of songs with Prime Music.

How do I find the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

You can try some tricks to find discounts on your favorite products.

Look in the right places

The first is to familiarize yourself with the popular pages on the site because they will likely include the best offers:

• Offers of the day: these offers have a duration of 24 hours.

• Lightning Deals– These deals only last a few hours, while supplies last. Prime members get access to them 30 minutes before they are released to the general public.

• Savings and discounts: continuous offers throughout the event on selected brands and products.

• Amazon Coupons: you will find instant discounts in this section.

Wish list

We also recommend creating a “Wish List” on Amazon. This way you can identify your favorite items before Prime Day and when the sales start you can add them to your cart without stress.

Everything easier from the application

If you have not done so yet, it is essential that you download the application, as it will allow you to find the offers that interest you and will send you a notification when they are activated.

Alexa Help

You can also ask Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa to find you early access deals on Amazon devices 48 hours before Prime Day.

Selection of the most interesting offers on Yahoo!

Also, you can bookmark Yahoo! Life and Style Shopping for Amazon Prime Day and check back often for the best deals, all in one place.

Amazon Prime Day Advance Deals

Why wait until June 21?

There are already some early Amazon Prime Day offers, but only for Prime members. Sight:

