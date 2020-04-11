If you want to edit video at an amateur level, iMovie is a great option that has been present on Mac and iOS devices for a long time. But maybe you want to get more out of your edits and learn a more professional way of working and practicing.

Now that Final Cut Pro X has extended its trial period before purchase by 90 days, It may be a good time to start with this great professional program from Apple, one of the pillars of the professional world of publishing alongside other greats such as Adobe Premiere or Avid Media Composer.

Bookstores, events and projects

The first thing we have to understand is how Final Cut Pro X (hereafter FCPX) classifies the information. It is essential that we understand it to do a good job. To work, FCPX needs a library. This lies in a bundle where we have all the information of one or several projects.

Libraries are a .fcpbundle extension folder that we can open in any copy of FCPX on any computer we want. It, by itself, stores all the necessary information to be portable and copies any element that we drag into this bundle.

Final Cut Pro X libraries are portable in themselves. We can use them and open them in any copy of the program, as is, forgetting about complex resource folders.

Now let’s look at the top left. We have the resource explorer where we have a clapperboard with a star inside, a circle with a musical note and a photo camera behind and two with a T as an icon and a number behind.

The clapperboard is the access to items from our library, the musical note sound resources and access to the photo library and T is access to predesigned qualifications and generators which includes FCPX.

In the part of the clapperboard, where we are going to focus, we have the name of our bookstore and underneath a Smart Collections folder. Below, the list of the different events in alphabetical order. An event is a classification of video, audio, images, clips or any type of resource that we incorporate and that can be used to edit our video. Each event represents a top tier folder in our bookstore.

Keywords

The next level of information classification is keywords. We can create folders, yes, but these will not be folders within the events to classify the material as if they were subfolders. All the material will always be at the event level and folders are used to classify what we mark with keywords.

FCP X only has one level of information classification by folders: each event. From there we classify the content by keywords and we can create folders, but only to classify keywords that classify material.

Imagine a clip where we have the time to prepare the recording, the beginning of “action!” and then the action itself with the “cut!” included. All that clip would be in our event.

Seeing the clip we can mark the real start and end points of this. To review it we only have to move through it with the arrows or the mouse and once we find the starting point, press the I key to mark the entry point. We look for the end of the clip, the exact frame, and press the O key to mark the end.

And here to a key point of using FCPX: it has so many options that its normal way of being managed is using keyboard shortcuts. Following this way of working, we press CMD + K and a pop-up window will open with the keywords (keyword). In it we write “Take good” and press ENTER. We will see that the word is created and assigned to the first shortcut hole with CTRL + 1.

Now, any shot that we want to mark as good, it will be enough to mark its start and end point with I and O, then press CTRL + 1 and it will be labeled “Good shot” with that keyword. The popup will no longer be needed unless we include more keywords to classify material. If we go now to the event and expand, we will see that the keyword “Take good” appears as a subfolder. Thus we will have direct access to the exact subclip of the complete clip that we have marked.

That is the first thing we must do to start editing: classify our material. It is essential that we classify it, preselect it, label it so that we can work more comfortably and smoothly. Accessing the keywords that we create, we will go to shot done on the shots that are worth and that will be part of the montage.

Editing our project

By clicking on the Event that we have created where we have classified our material with the keywords, we right-click (contextual) and create a new project (also with CMD + N). The project is what we will use to create a video. Our work unit.

When we create the project, the audio is automatically classified in stereo at 48Khz and the video is chosen as the ProRes 422 working codec. This means that all the clips that we put in the project will be transcoded (converted) to this format to use only one that works for us. The resolution and frames per second of the video will be decided the moment we drag the first clip to the project, based on its properties.

Once created, we have at the bottom the most important part of all: the magnetic timeline. It is where we will place the different video or sound material with which we will work to compose our edition. We have video tracks and sound tracks and in principle we will see 3 of each. But rest assured, if we need more, they will be created without problem when we need it.

The magnetic timeline is the heart of our entire edition. Where we will place clips on the main story and all of them will be glued to each other as glued by magnet. There can be no empty gaps without clips or generators between other clips.

Another important thing to understand before working: the main timeline (or main storyline) is just one and the rest will be secondary tracks. Any track other than this main will always be connected to the main line at any point.

If for any reason we delete a piece of the main clip and it has a secondary clip anchored to it, we will also delete the anchored secondary. And if we move the clip on the main line, all the secondary clips attached to it will move with that clip. In fact, we will see that they have a line that unites them.

Clip connected to main story

If we put a video clip connected to the main line above it, in the montage we will only see the secondary clip because we are putting an element on a layer above the main story.

This is a very practical way of working because allows us to replace what we see in the assembly without the need to cut and insert on the main line itself. In the example in the image, I am talking about a topic on the main line and when I put the clip on it, it stops seeing me (I can only be heard by the audio) and when the clip on the line ends, it returns to me Let’s see. I insist, without cutting or pasting anything. This form of editing is very intuitive and practical when we have inserts on the main story.

On the magnetic timeline we have a small bar with information that will allow us to select some fundamental options: from adding a clip to the timeline or seeing the ordered index of all the clips in our edition (on the left) to accessing the video and audio effects or accessing the transitions (to the right).

In the center of the bar we have the time indicates the position of the cursor or line that marks our position in the edition.

Index of a project

If we go back to the left of that bar, when we click on Index we will see an index where we can follow, ordered by position, all clips, transitions, titles, and items added to the edit and if we click on them we can select them. At the bottom we can filter them by their type: video, audio or titles.

Now we are going to choose any of the clips that we have previously tagged in our keywords, we choose it (whole or a piece, as we want), we place the cursor in the place where we want to put the element (at this moment it should be the start of the project) and we can use or press one of the following options:

Connect selected clip to main story (Q shortcut), where you will insert the clip wherever the time selector is on a new sub track, connected to the time point of the main track.

Insert the selected clip in the main story (shortcut W), where whatever is on the main line is cut and inserted at the point of time where the cursor is. What was before is in place and what is after the point where we have inserted will move and join the inserted clip.

Add the selected clip to the main line (shortcut E), where it is added to the end of the main story (where there are no more clips) or in the secondary story that is selected if it is not the main story.

Overwrite the main line with the selected clip (shortcut D), where everything in the main story (or another selected one) is deleted by removing what is there and putting the inserted clip. Like recording on a tape on top of what you would have already recorded.

We can also drag and drop, but then we will have to test where we insert to get to put the clip where we want. For starters, it is easier to use these options.

If we look to the right of the four buttons (options) that we mentioned, there is a little arrow down. If we give it, we will be able to choose if of the selected clip we only want to drag all its content, only the video or only the sound.

To the right of these four options, is our work tool selector where we see a cursor symbol and another arrow to its right (looking down) that if we click it will show us the tool palette to use in the clips of our edition.

Each with its keyboard shortcut, we have the following:

Choose), allows us to select that clip only the one that we press, transition, title or element that is in the magnetic timeline. In the edition.

Trim (T), allows us to position ourselves at an intersection point between two clips and move their cut point to the left or right, making more content of one clip than another.

Position (P), allows you to change the position of the main story clip (or another selected one), along with all its connected clips. Be careful, because here it does not affect the magnetic timeline and we will overwrite material that already exists. In the gap that we leave, the system will generate a gap or gap that supposes a clip without content that allows us to adjust the edition.

Range selector (R), allows us to select ranges within a clip or several, in order to affect several areas or determine how long a piece lasts.

Knife or blade (B), cut the clip where we press, causing two to be created. Create a small line on the clip to indicate the cut within it.

Zoom (Z), allows us to zoom in on the area that we press. If we make the gesture of the clamp on the editing area, we will see how the line grows or decreases to show more or less information, with more or less detail of time in the edition.

Hand (H), allows us to move through the editing timeline without pressing it means that we select anything.

An important thing to understand is that in FCPX there are no gaps in our edition, so it is a magnetic timeline. Anything we put in will make all the other elements in the main story always stick together. If I insert a new clip between two others, the clip to the right will move to the end of the inserted one.

We can generate empty generators such as the aforementioned gap, which will be a clip without content (it will look black) and that we can treat as one more clip, making it larger or smaller. Also a Placeholder: a gap but that has contextual content, like a hole where a specific shot is missing and we put a storyboard-type hole. Both of them, in the menu Edit, Insert Generator.

To get used to this way of working, It is best to take a project that we have from iMovie (whose projects are compatible with Final Cut Pro X) and start trying to cut, insert, mark and get the workflow that although it seems complex, is intuitive and in my case, it was very easy for me to assimilate back in 2010 when this FCPX was released and I started using it professionally.

The iMovie library (if we have it) will appear directly in FCPX and we can use it without problem. Also from Files and then Import, we can load projects from the iOS version of iMovie.

FCPX import window

Or we can press CMD + I (or File, Import) to access the import window where we can import our files from any camera or even an iOS device.

Properties, effects and transitions

To the right of our UI we have more interesting things. To the right above we can show or hide library browser, timeline, or property inspector.

The property inspector allows us, once we click on any element anywhere in the UI (clip, sound, project or whatever) get information from this. In various tabs we can access the video, sound, information or metadata options.

In each of them we can modify options of our clip: from correcting the color, moving its position, scaling, adding effects … in equal sound: correct the volume, apply effects, equalization … and in information we will have the data of our clip as to how long it lasts, codec, tracks …

Whatever value we touch there will only affect the selected clip, either in the event library or on the clip already placed in the edition.

Under, we have two buttons in the center on the right that allow us to show, hide or switch between effects and transitions, image or sound.

To apply an effect alone we have to choose it and drag it over the clip where we want to apply position in the montage.

To put a transition, we must drag it on the clip that will start the transition and will create it (in case there is another clip attached) between them.

The transitions and effects are classified by type, although we can see all of them above all. Also if they affect video or sound.

Movement is demonstrated by walking

With all this information and locating where everything is in the UI, we can start trying to edit and see how it works. I guarantee that the fear that you may have in the first instance, is not at all justified.

FCPX is a professional, complex program (why are we kidding ourselves) but if we take the trick to take advantage of it, we can do real wonders. We must not forget that many high-budget movies and series are edited with this software (as well as with other big ones such as Avid Media Composer or Adobe Premiere).

The only thing you have to know is that to generate your work and see it finished, at the top right of the UI you have the share symbol, where you can choose between different file generation presets or use the “Master File” option to choose which video codec you want to use and which your complete project or selected clips are generated to a file and let’s see how it turned out.

It also allows direct uploading to services such as Facebook, Vimeo or YouTube or add custom destinations.

I hope you get a good use of the program And if you like this introduction, later we can see other more specific aspects on how to take advantage of this one of the best software that Apple has never created. At least for me.