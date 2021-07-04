How to get rid of digital subscriptions that you pay and do not use

The digital subscription format is a great success with all those who want to obtain services comfortably. From multimedia platforms to newspapers, even now you can subscribe to a car and change it whenever you want. But these subscriptions carry some danger, unsubscribing from some of them is always a cumbersome process. Or, out of sheer oblivion, we do not use them and we continue to pay on a monthly basis. It will be enough to take the calculator and add for everything you do to realize that you are making an investment that you could use for something else: a vacation, filling the pantry or saving it for any purpose. How can you get rid of them and stop paying?

The digital subscription format

Digital subscriptions have filled a gap that allows us to access to information or entertainment whenever we want. You no longer buy a record, you listen to it on Spotify or Apple Music. The same happens with movies, you look for it on Netflix, HBO or FlixOlé and you enjoy it. In fact, there are those who are getting rid of their physical CDs to have more space available.

Currently there are subscriptions for almost everything, newspapers, music, vehicles, mobile apps, or even ink for your printer. But the risk of paying for what we don’t use is high. As a final result, we have before us a significant amount of money that we are paying and of which we are not aware. As they are paid annually or month to month, we are not aware of it. If your economic situation does not allow it or you have the feeling that you are throwing money away, perhaps you should learn to say no and begin the process of canceling everything that does not suit you. Or at least, enjoy these services by paying less money.

How to get rid of digital subscriptions you don’t use

The first step is to take a pen and paper and review the bank statements. Do the math and add them all up you may be surprised. Next, you will make a list of the subscriptions that you currently enjoy, and you will make an analysis of whether it is something recurring or not. When was the last time you used this service? Does it compensate you?

Now think about everything you want to get rid of. The last movie you have seen on that platform may have been 6 months ago, it really does not compensate you to continue paying. To get rid of these subscriptions you will have to log in to that platform and find the unsubscribe button. In some cases, you may need to do it over the phone. If it is that case, think that you are going to have to fight very hard, because they do not want to lose you as a customer, but you do not want to pay more. It will be time to negotiate, and if you are clear about it, remain inflexible.

On some occasions, requesting the cancellation of the service has a associated benefit, as long as you do not lose yourself as a customer, they will offer you a substantial discount for a while. Value that possibility and if that offer has a limited time from which you will pay the same as usual, write it down so you do not pay more.