How to get products from the United States in Mexico without paying more

You don’t need to go shopping in New York: imported products without paying more in Mexico. Photo: Getty Images.

Due to the rise in the dollar compared to the peso, we often think that some items imported from the United States do not reach our country or are simply very expensive, but what would you say if we explained that what you want or need is just a few clicks away away and that you will not pay anything even coming from the northern neighbor?

It is possible to get thousands of Amazon United States products via amazon.com.mx If you are a Prime member, pay in national currency and even opt for the interest-free months mode on eligible orders

How does it work?

If you already have Prime Membership In Mexico, this includes that you can buy products in Amazon United States through amazon.com.mx and that standard shipping is free.

If you don’t have the Prime MembershipWhen you buy a product that bears the United States import label, for a few days it will not cost you absolutely nothing in purchases of $ 299 pesos or more.

How long does it take for purchases to arrive?

The Standard shipping This means that it will take between 6 and 9 calendar days. These times may vary, but if you want it to arrive in a couple of days, you can opt for priority shipping, but at a cost.

When you buy a product you will have to check that includes import fees. This applies to some products and they are quite reasonable. Either way, you will always see it before making your purchase.

Now you can buy products from Amazon United States in Mexico without paying import costs. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Payment in months without interest

Some products may have the option to pay in months without interestThose whose total to pay exceeds $ 2,500 pesos may be subject to this modality, but it is the client who ultimately decides whether to opt for it or not.

In case of return

If you need return a product, it’s the same mechanism that if it had been purchased at amazon.com.mx, they need to enter your purchase history and request a refund.

All products marked with the import seal are sold and shipped by Amazon United States, and follow the laws of that country for online commerce. As they are not a taxpayer in Mexico, these sellers or Amazon United States cannot issue electronic invoices or CFDI.

Read more

What can you buy?

The variety and quantity of products that you can buy from the United States is quite large. All the usual sections of Amazon Mexico are also in this section: electronic accessories, beauty, fashion …

But also, you can find special sections. We list the most interesting ones here:

Below you have a small selection of products that you can find in this section:

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, wireless headphones with Active Noise Cancellation. The wireless charging case included. Colo

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation are one of the most desirable on the market right now. This “mystical bronze” version of the United States is on sale.

BUY THEM at amazon.com.mx for $ 2,340 pesos (16% discount)

Ninja Air Fryer

Ninja air fryer. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Air fryer, one of the star products of recent months from one of the most popular and recognized brands in the United States for the kitchen: Ninja.

BUY IT for $ 2,558. pesos

JBL Flip 5, Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Bluetooth wireless transmission, up to 12 hours of playtime. Pair with multiple speakers with PartyBoost, JBL Premium sound quality. This speaker has a 5-star rating among its 10,000+ reviews.

BUY IT at amazon.com.mx for $ 2,141 (30% discount)

Hand Blending Bella Metallic $ 623

Bella Metallic Blending

Powerful compact blender, with 240 watts of power, it can not only blend, but also emulsify fruits and vegetables as well as dry foods. Simplify the kitchen with this all-purpose blender and a size that fits anywhere.

BUY IT at amazon.com.mx for $ 623 pesos

//

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices. We can receive a part of the purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

VIDEO | Javier, the Mexican boy who risked his life to get his grandfather vaccinated in a stroller