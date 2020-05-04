Group conversations in the Messages app are really comfortable. In times when getting together is more complex, communicating with several people at the same time is more useful than ever, and, on the other hand, when the reason for the conversation disappears, it is good that let’s know how to get out of the groups or what to do when this is not an option.

How to get out of a group conversation

Leaving a group conversation is easy, but there are some requirements. The first one is that the conversation have more than 3 participants, with us included. The second is that the conversation is from iMessage and not from SMS, since only the iMessage protocol has the ability to properly manage groups, among others. If we meet these two requirements, the steps are very simple.

On our iPhone or iPad

We open the Messages app on our iPhone or iPad.

We enter the conversation that we are interested in leaving.

We touch your participants at the top.

We touch the “i” for information.

We choose to abandon conversation.

We tap Quit Conversation again to confirm.

On our Mac

We open the Messages app on our Mac.

We enter the conversation that we are interested in leaving.

We touch Details at the top right.

We tap Drop Conversation.

At this point, one might wonder if simply deleting the conversation is enough to get out of it. The answer is negative, in When you re-send a message to the conversation it will reappear on our devices.

And if I can’t leave a conversation

As we have said before, in order to leave a group conversation, two requirements must be met: that the conversation is through iMessage and that we are more than three participants. Without these requirements, the option to Leave conversation appears in gray or simply does not appear. What happens then if we want to leave a conversation that we cannot leave? Easy, we silence it.

We can mute any conversation, whether individual or group, either in iMessage or by SMS. Let’s see the steps.

On our iPhone or iPad

We open the Messages app.

We slide from right to left over the conversation.

We choose to Hide notices.

On our Mac

We open the Messages app.

We right-click on the conversation.

We touch Do not disturb.

Thus we will stop receiving notifications from this group. And also, if we need to receive them again, just repeat the steps we have just seen to show the notifications again.

It is clear that digital communication is of immeasurable utility, but so is knowing how to abandon a conversation or stop receiving notifications. With the Apple Messages app it makes it very easy.

