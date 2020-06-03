To get out of debt once and for all, the first thing you have to have is the willingness to want to pay and follow goals. Read: Do you want to buy a house? This is the moment

Because if you keep deferring the debt over and over again, what you will generate is more delinquency and more financial problems that will sink you each time and will cause problems in different areas.

You must remember that a debt is the OBLIGATION to pay or return what they once loaned you in a certain period of time to another person or company. The problem arises when you can no longer pay it, no interest, no minimum payments and / or you acquire a new debt to cover an old one.

Read: Are you in the Credit Bureau? So you can get out of it

Read: With identity theft, they can take out a credit in your name

But when you go through your debt level a lot, which means that your debt already far exceeds your income, it becomes difficult to pay other essential things such as the payment of services (electricity, water and gas) or rent.

So your debts should not exceed 30% of your periodic income. Since in this scenario you have a healthy debt capacity since you can pay the debt.

To manage to pay a debt in which you already feel that there is no way out, you must follow these steps:

Request support. You should ask for the support of your loved ones, they will help you to be calm and not despair when something goes wrong.

Break down your debts. Make a list of your debts and which one needs priority.

Minimize your expenses. Cut your expenses, stop spending on non-essential things, in the end you will have your reward that is getting out of debt.

Don’t buy on impulse. DO NOT spend to spend, use your money for other things you NEED.

Stick to fixed expenses. This is rent, electricity, water, telephone services, etc.

Search for new income. Discuss how to get extra money, which will help you out of the gloom of debt.

There are two basic strategies that will help you a lot out of your debts, this is the highest interest method, which is about paying off debts with the highest interest rates, such as credit cards, personal loans, auto credit , among others, which are the ones that cost the most money. The second method is the snowball, which is to pay the smallest debts as quickly as possible, that is, once you pay off one, you continue with the next, thus creating a “payment snowball” and you solve your problems a lot.

If you feel that you will not be able to pay your debts, the last instance is to request a restructuring or consolidate your debt with the financial institution, with this your debt can be paid in long terms and with smaller amounts.

Finally, always remember to be current on your payments and NEVER give the minimum payment, since that will delay you in getting out of your debt, so always try to pay the capital of the financial debt.

.