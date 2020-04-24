If you live in Spain and have children, I suppose you will be impatient for next Sunday to arrive. It will be then when the country’s government authorize children under 14 to go outside for one hour, accompanied by an adult, to even be able to play and run, always keeping safety distances with other people and avoiding encounters with close friends.

This is good news for all those minors who have been locked up for so many days, but there is an important condition: you cannot go more than 1 kilometer from your house. And knowing that breaching that can incur financial penalties, nothing like being able to use our iPhone so that it does not warn if we approach that limit. Let’s see how to do it.

Let the iPhone warn you of the distance

Suppose it is already Sunday and you are about to go out with the child or children during the regular ride time. On your iPhone, open the Reminders application, enter the Today section and click on ‘New reminder’ at the bottom of the screen. Put the name you want to that reminder:

Press the information icon (the “i” with a round) that you have just to the right of the name of the reminder when you click on its name. There, activate the option ‘Notify me in a place’ and then enter the ‘Location’ section:

It is time to select the location of your house. As you have not yet left and you are in it you can directly click on ‘Current location’, but in case there is a lot of margin for error by the GPS you can always manually enter your address.

You will see that in the lower area of ​​the map a map will appear indicating the location you have put, with the option of dragging a circle whose radius will be a certain distance. You will see that this distance will appear in blue letters when you modify that circle, so place it just 1 kilometer from home. Or if you want to save GPS error margins and ride on insurance, at about 950 meters.

Important: when you have the circle ready, click on the ‘On Exit’ option so that the circle is inverted. Now everything outside of that 950-1000 meter radius of your home will be marked in blue:

When you’re done, go back to the previous section and then tap OK. You no longer have to do anything else: when you leave 1 kilometer from your house, the iPhone will warn you to return and respect the Spanish rules of confinement.

Share



So you can get your iPhone to warn you if you go more than 1 km away when walking with your children during confinement