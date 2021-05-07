how to get infinite ammo

Resident Evil 8: Village is a spectacular game, both in terms of graphics and gameplay. However, the real challenge of the game is not to finish it, but to do it on the highest difficulty: Village of Shadows. But that’s what the tricks of Resident Evil 8 are for.

The game in that difficulty it is much more demanding, but Capcom has thought of everything and, despite the fact that a trophy is included for overcoming it in said difficulty, the truth is that it can be made easier.

How? Very easy, getting infinite ammo in Resident Evil 8: Village for all weapons. This resource, in the form of a trick, is common to the entire saga, and once the game is finished it always appears, in one way or another, as a reward.

It is one of the Resident Vil 8 cheats that are unlocked just after the end of the story that can be used without problems in NG +, without affecting progression, challenges or trophies, so a second run is recommended using it.

Resident Evil 8: Village cheats, on ‘sale’ in the store

To get infinite ammo in Resident Evil 8: Village you will have to finish the game once on any difficulty. When the story ends, it will offer you the option to save and then start an NG +.

The great thing about Resident Evil 8: Village’s NG + mode is that allows you to take with you everything you have achieved in the game and, in addition, to be able to use special weapons and infinite ammunition. The second round in the game, including the highest difficulty, becomes a real ride thanks to these tricks.

In total there are 15 weapons with infinite ammunition that can be acquired through the extras shop. Once the story is finished, you have to the title screen, and go to Bonuses> Store for additional content or extras. This special store only available after finishing the story, in any of the difficulties, including easy.

Please note that a currency called CP is used to buy items in this store. A currency that is only obtained by completing specific challenges in the game, and that is different from the Lei currency used with the Duke.

These Challenges can only be viewed after the game is over, but everyone you completed during your first game (even if you don’t know it) will still count.

How to get infinite ammo and what weapons have it available

To make infinite ammo available for purchase, you will also need to have purchased or unlocked the upgrade parts (2-3 per weapon) from the Duke’s armory or find them during the game. Once these steps are completed, the following weapons with infinite ammo will be available to purchase:

LEMI (Pistol) M1911 (Pistol) V61 Custom (Pistol) M1897 (Shotgun) W870 TAC (Shotgun) SYG-12 (Shotgun) F2 Rifle (Rifle) GM 79 (Grenade Launcher) M1851 Wolfsbane (Magnum) STAKE (Magnum) WCX (Rifle Assault) USM-AI (Pistol) Dragoon (Assault Rifle) Handcannon PZ (Magnum) Rocket Pistol (Special)

And that’s how simple it is to activate the cheats of Resident Evil 8: Village and get all the weapons with infinite ammunition to face the highest difficulty of the game. The real challenge turned into a walk thanks to these steps.

